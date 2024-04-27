All Panthers

Panthers-Rams Trade Details, Updated List of Picks

Carolina moves down in the draft.

Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan speaks at a press
Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan is moving and shaking early on day two of the 2024 NFL Draft, agreeing to a trade with the Los Angeles Rams that nets the 52nd overall pick, in addition to No. 155 and a second rounder in 2025.

Prior to the trade, the Panthers did not own a second round pick thanks to the Bryce Young trade with Chicago a year ago. To move down the board thirteen spots and be able to scoop up an additional top 100 selection in this year's draft and fill the gap of next year's two is a huge move for the Panthers.

With the 39th pick, the Los Angeles Rams selected Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske.

UPDATED 2024 PICKS FOR THE PANTHERS FOLLOWING TRADE

RD 1, Pick 32: WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina

RD 2, Pick 52 (from Rams)

RD 3, Pick 65

RD 4, Pick 101

RD 5, Pick 142

RD 5, Pick 155 (from Rams)

RD 6, Pick 200 (from Bills)

RD 7, Pick 240

