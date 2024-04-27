Panthers-Rams Trade Details, Updated List of Picks
Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan is moving and shaking early on day two of the 2024 NFL Draft, agreeing to a trade with the Los Angeles Rams that nets the 52nd overall pick, in addition to No. 155 and a second rounder in 2025.
Prior to the trade, the Panthers did not own a second round pick thanks to the Bryce Young trade with Chicago a year ago. To move down the board thirteen spots and be able to scoop up an additional top 100 selection in this year's draft and fill the gap of next year's two is a huge move for the Panthers.
With the 39th pick, the Los Angeles Rams selected Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske.
UPDATED 2024 PICKS FOR THE PANTHERS FOLLOWING TRADE
RD 1, Pick 32: WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina
RD 2, Pick 52 (from Rams)
RD 3, Pick 65
RD 4, Pick 101
RD 5, Pick 142
RD 5, Pick 155 (from Rams)
RD 6, Pick 200 (from Bills)
RD 7, Pick 240