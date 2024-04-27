Panthers Select Texas RB Jonathon Brooks in 2024 NFL Draft
Carolina adds to its rushing attack.
In this story:
The Panthers moved up from No. 33 to No. 32 to select Xavier Legette, moved back from No. 39 to No. 52, and have now moved up to No. 46 to take Texas running back Jonathon Brooks.
The Panthers sent No. 52, No. 142, and No. 155 to the Indianapolis Colts to get in position to take the top running back in the draft.
This past season, Brooks rushed for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns on 187 carries. He is, however, working his way back from an ACL injury, but according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media he is expected to be good to go by July 1st.
UPDATED 2024 PICKS FOR THE PANTHERS FOLLOWING TRADE
RD 1, Pick 32: WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina
RD 2, Pick 46: RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas
RD 3, Pick 65
RD 4, Pick 101
RD 6, Pick 200 (from Bills)
RD 7, Pick 240
Published