Panthers Select Texas RB Jonathon Brooks in 2024 NFL Draft

Carolina adds to its rushing attack.

Schuyler Callihan

Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks runs past BYU Cougars defenders in the third quarter at
Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks runs past BYU Cougars defenders in the third quarter
The Panthers moved up from No. 33 to No. 32 to select Xavier Legette, moved back from No. 39 to No. 52, and have now moved up to No. 46 to take Texas running back Jonathon Brooks.

The Panthers sent No. 52, No. 142, and No. 155 to the Indianapolis Colts to get in position to take the top running back in the draft.

This past season, Brooks rushed for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns on 187 carries. He is, however, working his way back from an ACL injury, but according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media he is expected to be good to go by July 1st.

UPDATED 2024 PICKS FOR THE PANTHERS FOLLOWING TRADE

RD 1, Pick 32: WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina

RD 2, Pick 46: RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas

RD 3, Pick 65

RD 4, Pick 101

RD 6, Pick 200 (from Bills)

RD 7, Pick 240

