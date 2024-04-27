Panthers Select Kentucky LB Trevin Wallace in 2024 NFL Draft
The trades keep on pouring in for Dan Morgan and the Carolina Panthers. Instead of picking at No. 65, Carolina gave the pick to the New York Jets in exchange for No. 72 and No. 157.
After going offense with their first two picks of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers used the 72nd overall pick on Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace (6'2", 220 lbs). Over the last three years, Wallace recorded 166 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one pass breakup. As a senior, Wallace notched 85 tackles and 5.5 sacks.
UPDATED 2024 PICKS FOR THE PANTHERS
RD 1, Pick 32: WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina
RD 2, Pick 46: RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas
RD 3, Pick 72: LB Trevin Wallace, Kentucky
RD 4, Pick 101
RD 5, Pick 157:
RD 6, Pick 200 (from Bills)
RD 7, Pick 240