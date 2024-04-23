Panthers Trade Up for WR in CBS Sports Mock Draft
The general feeling around the league is that the Carolina Panthers will do one of two things - stay put at No. 33, or trade down.
Moving up into the first round is not on the radar for most draft analysts, but R.J. White of CBS Sports sees a scenario in which Carolina does get aggressive and moves up to select Adonai Mitchell out of Texas.
“The Panthers are largely out of the mock draft conversation after trading their first-round pick to the Bears in last year's deal to move up for Bryce Young. But they're in prime position to move up for a receiver with two picks in the top 40, and they could either focus on the speed of Xavier Worthy or the better size and all-around potential of Mitchell. They give Detroit No. 101 to move up four spots, allowing the Lions to enter Day 2 and Day 3 with the top pick on the board and in prime position to field trade offers. I'd have them taking Darius Robinson at No. 33 if this mock went beyond 32 picks.”
Forking up only one pick in addition to No. 33 to move into the first doesn’t feel like a steep price tag. If they’re able to get that kind of a deal done, it’s worth the roll of the dice.
Mitchell logged 55 receptions for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior this past season. The prior two years at Georgia, he saw limited action, catching 38 passes for 560 yards and seven touchdowns.