Panthers Wishlist: Ranking the Top Players Available on Day 2
Carolina will not be making the first pick of the second round after moving into the final pick of the first round on Thursday night, but there should still be several quality players left on the board when they're back on the clock at No. 39.
Here's my top 10 players the Panthers should look to target on day two.
10. TE Ben Sinnott, Kansas State
Sinnott could go late in round two, but I have a pretty good feeling he’ll still be available when the Panthers are on the clock at No. 65. A versatile tight end that can lineup in the backfield, out wide, in the slot, attached to the o-line - there are so many things Dave Canales can do with a player like this.
9. EDGE Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
Kneeland should go pretty early in the second round, considering he is the best pass rusher left on the board. I like the potential, but he’s far from a finished product. I understand the want and desire to add an edge in this draft, but taking Kneeland high in the second would be forcing a pick out of need.
8. DT Maason Smith, LSU
Ejiro Evero loves the size he’s got up front on the defensive line and that group could get even bigger with Smith who checks in at 6’6”, 315 lbs. He’s got positional flexibility and can offer a pass rushing presence with a little development.
7. C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
Trying to pick who the top center is in this draft is like splitting hairs, but I would give the slightest of edges to Frazier. JPJ, in my opinion, isn’t as athletic and doesn’t have near the amount of experience starting at cneter as the West Virginia product. All that being said, I think he’s a day one starter. He has everything you need to be a highly productive player at the next level.
6. C Zach Frazier, West Virginia
If Frazier gets ahold of you, it’s over. You’re not going anywhere. This guy loves playing smashmouth football and bullying people. That wrestling background shows up on tape with d-lineman getting mauled snap after snap. Frazier played a massive role in West Virginia leading the Power Five in rushing.
5. DT Braden Fiske, Florida State
For me, Fiske really popped onto my radar at the combine. He moves really well for a big guy. Honestly, he’s the defensive version of Zach Frazier. Plays with an edge and toughness that is hard to match. Over the last two years, he’s racked up 21 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. He would immediately help Carolina’s interior pass rush.
4. LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
The Panthers don’t necessarily need a linebacker, but if they take the best player available approach, Cooper will be in consideration. This guy was all over the field this past season for the Aggies, notching 84 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and eight sacks. He also forced two fumbles and recovered a fumble. Playmaker.
3. CB Ennis Rakestraw, Missouri
Rakestraw has been rock solid over the past two seasons at Missouri, totaling 70 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 16 passes defended, and one interception. Plays with a similar physciality and swagger to that of current Panther Jaycee Horn. You can throw him on an island and feel comfortable that he’ll do his job and win more one on one’s than he loses.
2. CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
Flat out ballplayer. Put this kid anywhere on the field and he’s going to make big-time plays. He’s the most versatile corner that’s still available in this draft. You can throw him inside, outside, or even deep at safety. He’ll produce. DeJean pulled in seven interceptions over the last two seasons, three of which he returned for touchdowns. He’s also going to be a factor on punt return, bringing back 31 punts for an average of 13.1 yards per return. I’m not sure how he made it out of the first round.
1. CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
McKinstry is another guy I thought had no chance of slipping to the second round. I don’t believe he’ll be there when the Panthers are on the clock at 39, but if he is, Dan Morgan won’t take long to turn the pick in. He has All-Pro potential and will make an impact from day one.