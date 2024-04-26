Projecting the Panthers Day Two Picks Following Round 1
The Carolia Panthers were scheduled to be on the clock to kick off the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. That was until GM Dan Morgan struck a deal with the Buffalo Bills to move into the first to select South Carolina WR Xavier Legette.
This trade now leaves the Panthers with just two picks on Friday (as of now), No. 39 and No. 65. What will Carolina do with those selections? Here’s how I see it.
RD 2, Pick 39: CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
I never saw a scenario in which DeJean would make it to the second round, but here we are. I imagine Buffalo, New England, and L.A. will have their eyes fixated on receivers while Arizona and Washington look to bolster the trenches. Arizona could be in play for a corner, but they’ll have several to pick from. If DeJean makes it to Carolina at 39, it’s an easy decision, in my opinion.
RD 3, Pick 65: C Zach Frazier, West Virginia
With the way things have gone to this point, I could see both Jackson Powers-Johnson and Frazier lasting awhile. I’ve been mocking the former Mountaineer to Carolina for quite some time, albeit in the second round. He’s a tough, hard-nosed, gritty kid that can start early in his career, but can also learn and develop behind Austin Corbett. Dave Canales constantly talked about challenging the roster, and even mentioned center. I can’t help but think Frazier is their guy here, assuming he makes it to the top of the third round.