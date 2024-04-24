Three Players Absent from Panthers Voluntary Workouts
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Kicker Eddy Pineiro, linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, and cornerback Troy Hill were the only three players not present at yesterday’s Panthers practice.
It is a voluntary offseason program, so players can’t be fined for missing but with a first-year head coach it would be ideal to have 100% participation. Some guys around the league just like to do their own offseason workout program during this time, and in other instances, it could mean there is some sort of contractual/role discussions going on behind the scenes that need sorted out.
Head coach Dave Canales did not offer an explanation for why those three did not show, stating it’s a “private” situation.
“It’s been encouraging,” Canales said about the overall attendance. “Just for guys to show up and show excitement about what we’re doing. I think it’s a give and take with the coaching staff as far as making it a good time when they’re here. It’s enrichment, it’s entertaining. Trying to be respectful of their time and maximizing those windows, so it’s not this, ‘oh here we go again with this offseason program,’ we’re trying to give them something to be excited about.”