Who Would the Panthers Trade Into the First Round For?
Sitting tight at No. 33 seems like a good idea for the Carolina Panthers, in theory. However, they may get a little antsy, a little nervous when the end of the first round draws near.
Whoever it is they are targeting at 33 is likely someone that teams are looking at between picks 27-32. There will also be teams behind them in the second round who are looking to jump Carolina for said player.
Last week, Panthers GM Dan Morgan made it clear that he’s not entering the draft with a particular mindset in regards to trading up or down from No. 33.
“We got to see how things play out. I’m not going to box myself into anything like hey, we’re not going to do this, we’re not going to do that. Ideally though, if we’re sitting there and there’s a really good player, we’ll take him. Trading up, those are discussions that we still have to have. I think everything’s on the table. I don’t want to box us in right now.”
So, if the Panthers were to move up, who would it be for? Here are two scenarios:
One of the top two centers goes, triggering the Panthers to move
The Panthers know they have to add to the center position, but how high is it on their list of priorities? Is it No. 1? If it is and either Jackson Powers-Johnson (Oregon) or Zach Frazier (West Virginia) are selected in the first 25 picks, it may force Morgan to go up and get the other. Trading up for a center is not ideal by any means, but if you have conviction and it doesn't cost a ton to move up, go get your guy. Both have the ability to start from day one and could be all-pro caliber players once fully developed.
A run on receivers begins
Toward the back end of the first, there’s a good chance we see three or four receivers taken. Pittsburgh has to replace Diontae Johnson, Dallas is always in the market for one, Arizona certainly needs help there, Buffalo must replace Stefon Diggs, Baltimore could use a big physical presence, and Kansas City needs to find a true No. 1. Heck, there could be a serious run on receivers late in the first round. If the Panthers start to get that sense and feel like they can’t afford to miss out on one of those top guys, they could make a move. Think Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU), Xavier Legette (South Carolina), and maybe Ladd McConkey (Georgia).