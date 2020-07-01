Analyzing Cam Newton's Contract Details With Patriots

Some more details have emerged about Cam Newton's contract with the New England Patriots.

Newton's contract is for one year, with a minimum base salary of $1.05 million. He received a $550,000 signing bonus, and can earn up to $6.45 million in incentives and per-game roster bonuses, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

It was reported on Tuesday by La Canfora that Newton's contract also does not include a provision that prevents the Patriots from franchise tagging him in 2021. So not only did the Patriots manage to sign the former MVP at a low cost this offseason, but if Newton balls out next season New England can prevent him from going elsewhere next offseason by tagging him. Doing that would retain Newton at a rate that would likely be cheaper than his rate on the open market.

Newton's contract details are much of what we expected. A low base salary, and he can earn most of his money by hitting incentives. This is a standard contract for someone trying to prove their worth with the Patriots. If Newton plays well, he will make get a decent payout for the 2020 season, and New England will get a high level of quarterback play. But if he struggles, the Patriots could cut him if they wanted to and not suffer a significant financial loss.