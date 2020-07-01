PatriotMaven
Analyzing Cam Newton's Contract Details With Patriots

Devon Clements

Some more details have emerged about Cam Newton's contract with the New England Patriots. 

Newton's contract is for one year, with a minimum base salary of $1.05 million. He received a $550,000 signing bonus, and can earn up to $6.45 million in incentives and per-game roster bonuses, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. 

It was reported on Tuesday by La Canfora that Newton's contract also does not include a provision that prevents the Patriots from franchise tagging him in 2021. So not only did the Patriots manage to sign the former MVP at a low cost this offseason, but if Newton balls out next season New England can prevent him from going elsewhere next offseason by tagging him. Doing that would retain Newton at a rate that would likely be cheaper than his rate on the open market.

Newton's contract details are much of what we expected. A low base salary, and he can earn most of his money by hitting incentives. This is a standard contract for someone trying to prove their worth with the Patriots. If Newton plays well, he will make get a decent payout for the 2020 season, and New England will get a high level of quarterback play. But if he struggles, the Patriots could cut him if they wanted to and not suffer a significant financial loss. 

