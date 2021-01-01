Julian Edelman Won't Be Activated For Patriots' Season Finale vs. Jets

It looks like Julian Edelman is officially shut down for the remainder of the regular season.

The New England Patriots wideout had his last opportunity to be activated from injured reserve this week ahead of the team's regular-season finale against the New York Jets. However, head coach Bill Belichick acknowledged during Friday's video conference with the media that Edelman won't be activated prior to Sunday's game.

Here is what Belichick said when asked if Edelman has suffered a setback, which is why he has yet to be activated.

"I wouldn’t say that, no. I would just say he just wasn’t ready to play and won’t be ready to play,” he said.

Edelman began practicing on Dec. 16, which opened his 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve before he was shut down for the reminder of the 2020 season. That window has not closed just yet, but Belichick has now confirmed that the window will come and go without the veteran receiver being activated. Edelman has been on injured reserve since Oct. 31.

At 34 years old, Edelman has one year left on his two-year, $15 million contract with New England. With injuries sucking up a majority of his time over the past couple years, retiring isn't off the table for Edelman until he says otherwise.

But when Belichick was asked about Edelman's future with the Patriots, he shot it down right away.

“I think it’s way too early to start talking about next year,” Belichick said.

Edelman played in six games this season, recording 21 receptions on 39 targets for 315 yards, his lowest totals since 2012.