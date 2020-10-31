Julian Edelman, Justin Herron Placed on Injured Reserve

It appears Julian Edelman’s absence from the lineup will last longer than one week. The New England Patriots have placed Edelman and rookie offensive tackle Justin Herron on injured reserve, per the team.

Edelman reportedly underwent what was considered a “precautionary” knee procedure on Tuesday, and would miss a “period of time” as a result. Being placed on injured reserve means the veteran can return in Week 11.

Herron injured his ankle during New England’s 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. The 2020 sixth-round pick has been a tremendous surprise and asset to the Patriots, who have dealt with opt outs and injuries over the past several months along the offensive line.

With Edelman and Harry - who will also be out for Week 8 due to a concussion - unavailable for the Patriots' divisional game, New England will rely on Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski and Jakobi Meyers to shoulder the workload in the passing game, and Isaiah Zuber, who was promoted to the 53-man roster in a series of transactions conducted by the Patriots on Saturday.

