Grading Patriots' Draft Picks From Day 2 of 2020 NFL Draft

Devon Clements

When all was said and done Friday night, the New England Patriots had conducted three trades, and in turn hauled in five players. 

While drafting based on need isn't usually the mantra for head coach Bill Belichick, he double-dipped at the same position twice on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft (i.e. linebacker and tight end) which showed how much of a weakness he must have felt those positions were heading into next season. 

But how did New England fare with each selections they made in the second and third rounds? SI's Andy Benoit graded the Patriots' picks for Day 2 and explained his grades:

Pick No. 37: S Kyle Dugger

Grade: C

"This one is a bit of a head-scratcher for the simple reason that the Patriots entered this draft with four quality safeties already: the recently re-signed Devin McCourty, do-it-all box player Patrick Chung, grossly underrated ex-Charger Adrian Phillips and the lesser-known Terrence Brooks, who performed nicely as Chung’s backup last season. Brooks is signed through 2020, while the other three are under contract through 2021. But few teams have made better use of diverse secondary talent, which is precisely what Dugger brings. He doesn’t fill a need, but there is no question he fits the scheme."

Pick No. 60: LB Josh Uche

Grade: C+

"New England has a sound front seven given the context of their scheme, but it could stand to have more athleticism on the edges. The Patriots made a similar pick here last year, taking Uche’s former teammate, Chase Winovich, in Round 3. Don’t be surprised if those two are both on the field in obvious passing situations down the stretch this season."

Pick No. 87: LB Anfernee Jennings

Grade: B

"Just in case late second-rounder Josh Uche doesn’t deliver. You can afford to draft for depth when you have over a dozen picks. This particular pick is an excellent scheme fit; Jennings’s sound technique has earned him comparisons to Kyle Van Noy."

Pick No. 91: TE Devin Asiasi

Grade: B+

"Though not quite possessing ideal length, Asiasi intrigues as a route runner, particularly down the seams and on play-action—a tactic the Patriots, out of gap-scheme run looks, use a lot for feeding their tight end."

Pick No. 101: TE Dalton Keene

Grade: B

"The Patriots appear to be drafting positions in pairs this year. That makes sense at tight end given that incumbents Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo are not surefire 40-snaps-a-game types."

