Follow along as we break down every pick in the second and third rounds of the NFL draft.

The first round of the draft went largely as expected on Thursday night (aside from Green Bay's stunning trade up for quarterback Jordan Love). We even saw a classic trade back from the Patriots, who are one of seven teams that didn't make a pick on Day 1 and are hoping to make a splash on Friday.

Below is our instant analysis and grades for every pick from Rounds 2 and 3.

Round 2

33. Cincinnati Bengals: WR Tee Higgins

This speaks to the Bengals’ concerns about incumbent wide receivers John Ross and especially A.J. Green staying healthy. They made this move despite having glaring needs on defense. Higgins, with his 6'4" frame, wide catch radius and perimeter ball-attacking ability, is much more similar to Green, who will be 32 come Week 1 and is coming off a season-long foot injury in 2019 after missing seven games the previous year. One important note: Higgins improved in his last year at Clemson, including as an inside receiver. In Taylor’s play-action heavy offense the receivers often align in tight splits, working the middle of the field.

GRADE: B

34. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington): WR Michael Pittman

After a mostly unsuccessful one-year stint with free agent Devin Funchess last season, the Colts are taking another stab at a long-bodied perimeter target. Pittman gives them a nice stylistic complement to explosive movable chess piece T.Y. Hilton, who likely now will play full-time in the slot in three-receiver sets. (Hilton has seen plenty of action here in recent years already; third-year pro Zach Pascal is likely to continue getting opportunities as the other outside receiver.) Philip Rivers has thrown to big targets throughout his career: Mike Williams, Tyrell Williams, Vincent Jackson, Malcom Floyd, etc. Pittman is a good stylistic fit.

GRADE: A-

35. Detroit Lions: RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia

Try, try again. That’s what the Lions have been doing at running back ever since Barry Sanders’s unexpected retirement 21 years ago. Swift was a highly refined zone runner at Georgia and will operate mainly out of those designs in coordinator Darrell Bevell’s offense. He has the lateral agility to create his own space, and his potential explosiveness as a receiver could do wonders for a Lions offense that must regain some aerial balance after becoming heavily skewed toward vertical throws in 2019. With sustaining third-year back Kerryon Johnson aboard, expect Swift to fill an Alvin Kamara type role.

GRADE: A-

36. New York Giants: S Xavier McKinney

Consider McKinney a catch-all solution for a Giants secondary that was quietly better inside than people realize. Or, potentially better, since they’re counting on last year’s fourth-round free safety, Julian Love, building on his intriguing rookie season and former Browns first-round strong safety Jabrill Peppers performing at a star level. In today’s NFL you need three quality safeties, and it really helps if one of those safeties can play the slot, as that provides answers inside against both three-receiver and two-tight end personnel. McKinney offers diverse value.

GRADE: B

37. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Chargers): S Kyle Dugger

This one is a bit of a head-scratcher for the simple reason that the Patriots entered this draft with four quality safeties already: the recently re-signed Devin McCourty, do-it-all box player Patrick Chung, grossly underrated ex-Charger Adrian Phillips and the lesser-known Terrance Brooks, who performed nicely as Chung’s backup last season. All four are under contract through 2021. But few teams have made better use of diverse secondary talent, which is precisely what Dugger brings. He doesn’t fill a need, but there is no question he fits the scheme.

GRADE: C

38. Carolina Panthers: EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos

GRADE:

39. Miami Dolphins: OT Robert Hunt

GRADE:

40. Houston Texans: DT Ross Blacklock

GRADE:

41. Indianapolis (from Cleveland): RB Jonathan Taylor

GRADE:

