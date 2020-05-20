How Adjusted Rooney Rule Could Affect Patriots Coaching Staff in 2021

On Tuesday, the NFL decided to table the idea of providing draft compensation to any team that hired a minority candidate for their general manager or head-coaching vacancy. However, there were adjustments made to the current rules to provide more opportunities for minority coaches.

The league decided to adjust the Rooney Rule, which was a mandate that previously required teams to interview at least one minority candidate for any head-coaching, general manager or equivalent front-office position. Among the changes made are that teams must now interview at least two minority candidates from outside the organization for any head-coaching vacancy, and at least one minority candidate from outside the organization for any offensive, defensive, or special teams coordinator vacancies.

Because minority candidates now have a greater chance of interviewing for head-coaching and coordinator jobs in the NFL, that means one New England Patriots coach will likely have his hands full with interviews in 2021. And deservingly so.

After retiring from the NFL in 2015 following an eight-year career with the Patriots, former linebacker Jerod Mayo spent some time in broadcasting before joining New England's coaching staff in 2019 as an inside linebackers coach. He acclimated to the coaching life very quickly, which is why Bill Belichick was comfortable enough with him calling defensive plays during the preseason last year. During the 2019 regular season - though it has not been confirmed - Mayo seemed to be splitting duties with Steve Belichick calling defensive plays, which is incredible when thinking about the fact that Mayo had joined the coaching ranks just months before that. It's also worth noting that the Patriots had one of the best defenses in the NFL last season, and were on a historic pace the first half of the season.

Due to his quick rise as an intelligent and well-respected coach in New England, there were rumors this offseason that Mayo could join former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia in Detroit as a defensive coordinator, or that Mayo could even surpass offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as the Bill Belichick's successor in Foxboro in the future.

With the 2020 season ahead, which may provide more opportunities for Mayo to take on a larger role on defense calling plays, if all goes well, Mayo will likely be fielding interviews for defensive coordinator and/or head-coaching jobs in 2021. He is one of the fastest-rising coaches in the NFL - let alone one of the fastest-rising minority coaches - which means NFL teams that will be in need of a coach that can lead their defense or entire team won't hesitate to interview someone from the Bill Belichick coaching tree that also fills an obligation under the Rooney Rule.

Mayo deserves an opportunity to interview for those jobs regardless of the Rooney Rule. But because of the adjustments made to the rule this year, it means even more promotion opportunities will be presented to the former NFL linebacker in 2021. That means the six-time Super Bowl champions may be down at least one coach at the beginning of the 2021 offseason.