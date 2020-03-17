Report: Lions Sign Former Patriots LB Jamie Collins

The Detroit Lions have signed former New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins to a three-year, $30 million deal with $18 million guaranteed, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

At 30 years old, Jamie Collins is coming off one of his best seasons to-date. In 2019 he recorded 58 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks, 10 QB hits, seven passes defended, three forced fumbles and three interceptions. He loaded the stat sheet last season, which is why former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia snagged him this offseason and gave him a nice payday.

New England's top two linebackers have now departed in free agency. Kyle Van Noy signed a four-year, $51 million contract with the Dolphins during the tampering window, though it won't be made official until free agency begins on Wednesday at 4pm. Expect the Patriots to due their diligence in finding another playmaker at the linebacker position for a low cost within the next couple weeks.