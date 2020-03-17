PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Lions Sign Former Patriots LB Jamie Collins

Devon Clements

The Detroit Lions have signed former New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins to a three-year, $30 million deal with $18 million guaranteed, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. 

At 30 years old, Jamie Collins is coming off one of his best seasons to-date. In 2019 he recorded 58 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks, 10 QB hits, seven passes defended, three forced fumbles and three interceptions. He loaded the stat sheet last season, which is why former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia snagged him this offseason and gave him a nice payday. 

New England's top two linebackers have now departed in free agency. Kyle Van Noy signed a four-year, $51 million contract with the Dolphins during the tampering window, though it won't be made official until free agency begins on Wednesday at 4pm. Expect the Patriots to due their diligence in finding another playmaker at the linebacker position for a low cost within the next couple weeks. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Dolphins Sign Former Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy

Kyle Van Noy is reunited with one of his former coaches in New England.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Buccaneers Gave 'Aggressive' Pitch to Tom Brady

The Buccaneers seemed to have done their diligence in expressing their intrigue in the six-time champion QB.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots Explain Why They Franchise Tagged Joe Thuney

New England seems intent on getting a long-term contract done with Joe Thuney.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

NFL Rumors: Patriots Could Tag and Trade Joe Thuney

New England may have something up their sleeve in order to get compensation for Joe Thuney.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Buccaneers, Chargers Will Inquire About Tom Brady

It looks like we can count out the Raiders from the Tom Brady sweepstakes.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Patriots Expected to Use Franchise Tag on Joe Thuney

New England surprisingly uses their franchise tag on their starting left guard, Joe Thuney.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Tom Brady 'Does Not Have Anything Close to a Deal' With Patriots

With free agency just a matter of days away, Tom Brady and the Patriots are reportedly not close at all on a new contract that would keep him in New England.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Patriots Give OG Jermaine Eluemunor Original-Round Tender

The Patriots want to try and keep one of their few offensive guards around in 2020.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Stefon Diggs might be on the move and the Vikings have been rumored to wanting Thuney:

Max McAuliffe

Article about the tagging of Joe Thuney and how last year's losses of Trey Flowers and Trent Brown may have effected their decision-making:

Max McAuliffe