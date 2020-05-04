Report: Former Patriots College Scouting Director Monti Ossenfort Signs With Titans

That was quick.

Former New England Patriots college scouting director Monti Ossenfort has signed with the Tennessee Titans to become their director of player personnel, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

Breer had reported Monday morning that Ossenfort could be on his way out the door "in the coming weeks," but it looks like he was already on his way out.

Ossenfort now joins Tennessee, who is coached by Mike Vrabel, a longtime Patriots player who has brought some of Bill Belichick's philosophies to the Titans and has had success with it. Last season, Tennessee made it to the AFC championship game as the 6th seed in the conference.

Ossenfort, interviewed for Cleveland's GM job once the 2019 season was over. After Vikings assistant GM George Paton withdrew his name from consideration for that job, that left Ossenfort and Philadelphia's vice president of football operations Andrew Berry as the last two candidates the Browns would choose to be their new GM. In the end, Cleveland chose the latter person for the job. However, there was speculation Ossenfort would still leave the Patriots this offseason, as he contract was set to expire in May. That not appears to be true.

Ossenfort had been the college scouting director for the Patriots for six seasons. Before that he spent time with the organization as the assistant college scouting director and as an area scout. He's been working in the NFL since 2001.