NFL Rumors: Patriots 'Aren't Worried' About Other Team's Financial Pitches to Tom Brady

With Tom Brady seemingly being the most high-profile free agent to hit the market this offseason, one would imagine there will be a hefty contracts thrown his way due to his resume over the past two decades. But don't expect to New England Patriots to be worried about other teams trying to throw cash at the six-time Super Bowl champion.

According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports, the Patriots "aren't worried" about team's financial pitches to Brady.

"My understanding is that the Patriots aren’t worried about other team’s financial pitches," Curran wrote Tuesday evening. "Their business with Brady revolves around the direction of the 2020 offensive personnel, Brady getting some input on that and Brady’s role in the team’s future. They aren’t going to be super-vigilant about tampering."

This informed opinion from Curran comes in wake of Larry Fitzgerald Sr. reporting last week that the Raiders "are prepared" to offer the 42-year-old QB a two-year, $60 million deal. If Las Vegas does actually offer that kind of money to Brady, it's a price tag that New England cannot contend with given their projected cap space for the 2020 season. However, as Curran mentioned in Thursday's post and other recently, there's seems to be an understanding between Brady and the Patriots organization that they do not need to outbid other organizations as long as they add offensive weapons around Brady and allow him to have input in game planning/personnel decisions.

This is good news for Patriots nation. Fans and others watching the team wouldn't like to see their future Hall of Fame QB depart after two decades of historical success with the franchise. But from what we have heard as of late, all it will take is some key free-agent acquisitions and more of a voice in order to keep Brady in New England.