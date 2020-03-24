PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Patriots Don't Have 'Any Immediate Interest' in QB Cam Newton

Devon Clements

One big name that got dropped into the free agency pool on Tuesday was Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. As the team that drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick back in 2011, the Panthers parted ways with Newton, who had one-year left on his five-year, $103 million contract. He is now free to sign with any team that he chooses. If he has a choice, that is. 

Everyone knows what Cam Newton can do when fully healthy. His ceiling is what we saw in 2015 when he was the NFL's MVP and made a Super Bowl appearance. But his floor is what we saw last season, when he missed 14 games due to injury. At 30 years old, Newton's best days are behind him, and some question whether he can stay healthy enough to be a reliable starting QB moving forward, which is exactly why Carolina cut ties with him.  

It just so happens that the Patriots are in need of a starting quarterback, in case you didn't that already. So, some people thought that New England giving Newton a shot had to - at least - been shortly discussed by Patriots brass. However, there is no "immediate interest" by the Patriots to sign Newton, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. 

The Patriots have no interest in acquiring a large contract this season, mainly because they actually can't afford to do it. They have roughly $3 million in available cap space as of Tuesday afternoon, and backloading a big contract - which is something that a player like Newton will want - will eat into the large amount of salary cap space they will have in 2021. Add on Newton's inconsistencies over the past several seasons, and that's a recipe for failure. 

New England should steer clear of Newton. And it appears they may be of the same mindset.  

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tom Brady Details 'Exciting' But 'Very Emotional' Transition to Buccaneers

While the long-tenure Patriot was reluctant to talk about the past, TB12 didn't fail to mention how emotional the whole process has been for him over the past week.

Devon Clements

Zach Baun is the first pick here. Love him for the Patriots:

Max McAuliffe

A case to trade James White and Julian Edelman to Tampa Bay:

Max McAuliffe

Devin McCourty penned up a piece in the Player's Tribune this week. Definitely worth a read:

Devon Clements

Beau Allen’s Contract Tells You Why Patriots Chose Him Over Danny Shelton

Each player's 2020 cap hit is different, which is why the Patriots chose the newcomer.

Devon Clements

Report: Patriots Sign QB Brian Hoyer, LB Brandon Copeland

New England reunites with the veteran quarterback, while also bringing in a talented linebacker.

Devon Clements

by

WT3

Report: Patriots Release Kicker Stephen Gostkowski

New England is now in the market for a kicker.

Devon Clements

by

OFD

Report: Patriots Sign Safety Cody Davis

New England brings in another safety that can make a big impact on special teams as well.

Devon Clements

by

OFD

Signing of Brian Hoyer Gives Patriots Legitimate QB Competition

With Tom Brady gone and two unproven quarterbacks on the roster, the Patriots add a veteran QB to spark their QB competition in 2020.

Devon Clements

by

OFD

Grading Patriots' Additions in Week 1 of Free Agency

The Patriots made some smart financial moves over the first seven days of free agency action.

Devon Clements

by

Johnny Football