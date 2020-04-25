Patriots Select Alabama LB Anfernee Jennings in 3rd Round

With the 87th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected linebacker Anfernee Jennings out of Alabama.

Here is a writeup on Jennings from Jackson Thompson at SI's Giants Country:

"Maybe the most prominent of Jennings' 'strengths' is merely pure strength. While Jennings lacks elite explosiveness, he was able to earn his state line at Alabama through more prolonged battles against blockers, shedding blocks with force. Jennings' strength, combined with his arm length allows him to lock out blockers and recognize the play from the edge.

"Jennings is at his best when playing against the run, where he sets the edge as an anchor with a heavy pop at the point of attack. In new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's defense, Jennings could fit in on run packages as an edge defender, lining up on the strong side to set a firm edge.

"Jennings proved to be a matchup nightmare against blocking tight ends in college and, if he can get the best of those matchups at the NFL level, he might be able to provide some pass rush on counter blitzes."

With Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins now gone, New England signed former Jets LB Brandon Copeland this offseason, but did nothing else to address the position prior to the draft, let alone adding more pass rushers. However, adding Jennings - who is a young, talented, versatile linebacker - is a great to add to the linebacker room along with Josh Uche, who the Patriots selected earlier in the night.