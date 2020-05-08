Ranking Each Game on Patriots' 2020 Schedule

The New England Patriots' schedule was officially released Thursday evening. And it is not a cake walk, to say the least. In fact, this might be the most difficult schedule the Patriots have seen during the Belichick-era. That is something certainly not ideal as they will obviously embark on their first journey without Tom Brady, a constant throughout Belichick's coaching career in New England.

For those who have not seen the schedule yet, click here to view it.

There are a lot of noteworthy games on the schedule. Let's rank each of New England's games for the 2020 season from easiest to most difficult:

16. New York Jets (Week 17)

Home at 1 p.m.

While coming off games against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills will not be easy for New England, the New York Jets have failed to prove themselves as a real threat this offseason. Facing a team with several holes for the second time this season at home should be a win for the Patriots. However, we did say the same thing in last season's Week 17 game versus the Miami Dolphins.

15. Los Vegas Raiders (Week 3)

Home at 1 p.m.

After a tough first two games of the season, Jarrett Stidham should be able to find his rhythm against a young, untested secondary. On the other side of the ball, expect New England to harp down on weapons like Henry Ruggs and Josh Jacobs. While they present threats, they are not threats the Patriots' defense shouldn't be able to handle. They should fair well in this one.

14. New York Jets (Week 9)

Away at 8:15 p.m. (MNF)

If not for coming off a road trip versus the Bills and having to play this game on a Monday night, this game might have been No. 15 on the rankings. That just speaks to the Jets makeup as a team, which on paper is not looking great.

13. Los Angeles Chargers (Week 13)

Away at 4:25 p.m.

The Los Angeles Chargers defense is looking pretty outstanding on paper. However, the left side of their offensive line is a dumpster fire and their quarterback situation might be even more of a question mark than the Patriots'. Whether it is Tyrod Taylor or Justin Herbert starting for them come Week 13, New England's secondary should come prepared by wearing their gloves, ready to catch incoming passes.

12. Houston Texans (Week 11)

Away at 1 p.m.

Both New England and the Houston Texans could be the early contenders for the team that takes the biggest step back this year. With a defense better prepared for quarterbacks like Deshaun Watson and RPO-offenses, the Patriots' defense could cause the now DeAndre Hopkins-less Texans to really struggle.

11. Denver Broncos (Week 5)

Home at 1 p.m.

Playing a team like the Denver Broncos won't be easy, especially after coming off an away game versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Denver's offense is full of young, exciting skill position players that can score very quickly and their defense is strong as well. This should be a strong test for the Patriots heading into the bye.

10. Los Angeles Rams (Week 14)

Away at 8:15 p.m. (TNF)

The second game of an away stretch in Los Angeles is on a short week. It's here that we will see the Super Bowl 53 rematch between two squads who have lost a lot of key pieces since then. Both teams will duel it out, as they could potentially be fighting for a spot in their respective Wild Card rounds come Week 14.

9. Arizona Cardinals (Week 12)

Home at 1 p.m.

DeAndre Hopkins has already been mentioned in this article as he is now an Arizona Cardinal. That high-octane offense led by Kyler Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury will be tough for most teams to stop. Kingsbury and pass-rusher Chandler Jones could very easily come to their old home stadium and leave with a win.

8. Miami Dolphins (Week 15)

Away at 1 p.m.

Going to Miami is never easy for New England, although last year's results would say otherwise. This will be the third straight away game after playing the two away games in Los Angeles. One must think the last thing the Patriots want to see after a long, exhausting two games is a match against Brian Flores on his turf.

7. San Fransisco 49ers (Week 7)

Home at 4:25 p.m.

While the San Fransisco 49ers were the NFC Champions last season, I give New England a little bit of ease as they play this game off a bye on a Sunday afternoon in October. One must think they will be nice and rested for this test, along with prepared. That being said, that still might not translate into a tally in the win column.

6. Miami Dolphins (Week 1)

Home at 1 p.m.

The main reason this game will be so difficult for the Patriots is the secondary they play in Jarrett Stidham's presumed first career start. A matchup against Byron Jones and Xavien Howard in the first start of anyone's career is not ideal. Both teams will have a bunch of new pieces starting their first game on their respective teams and could see growing pains as they learn their roles.

5. Seattle Seahawks (Week 2)

Away at 8:15 p.m (MNF).

The growing pains referenced in the Week 1 Miami game will likely still linger come this Seattle game. Not to mention, following a game against a tough secondary, Stidham will likely then be thrown into a Monday Night Football game in one of the loudest stadiums in the world. As a team that will be playing with several new pieces in that environment, playing an MVP-caliber quarterback in Russell Wilson is far from an easy game.

4. Buffalo Bills (Week 16)

Home at 8:15 p.m. (MNF)

Right after the Los Angeles road trip and the away game in Miami, New England is going all gas, no breaks into the next week with a team who could be the potential division champion. The Buffalo Bills have added so much this offseason and will really be a pest to a tired Patriots squad come that Monday night brawl.

3. Baltimore Ravens (Week 10)

Home at 8:15 p.m. (SNF)

We all know what happened last year to New England when they played the Baltimore Ravens under the lights. It's crazy to think the Ravens have actually improved on both sides of the ball since then, but they have. This one will not be easy.

2. Buffalo Bills (Week 8)

Away at 1 p.m.

An away game in Buffalo after playing last year's NFC Champions will not be easy. Again, the Bills have drastically improved on both sides of the ball and are right there with the Ravens and Chiefs as the top teams in the AFC.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (Week 4)

Away at 4:25 p.m.

Speaking of the Kansas City Chiefs, here they are in Week 4. The defending Super Bowl champions, much like the Ravens and Bills, have gotten better on both sides of the ball. A match against a healthy Mahomes this time around and playing them in Arrowhead might prompt some Patriots fans to close their eyes and look away at times during this game.