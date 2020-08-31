10 Takeaways From Patriots Training Camp

As training camp has now come to a close for the New England Patriots, there is reason to be enthused about this squad, as there were many positives to draw from this summer's showcase.

Here are the ten biggest takeaways from this year's installment of Patriots training camp.

1. Cam Newton tramples Jarrett Stidham, likely wins quarterback competition

It was said that a healthy Newton would easily win the starting quarterback battle over Jarrett Stidham, and that ended up being the case. It would have been tough to attend the training camp sessions and walk away thinking that Stidham was the better quarterback.

Newton had his struggles at first, however, the more training camp progressed, the more he gained familiarity with both his teammates and the offense. Newton seemed to get the ball out quicker and with more confidence everyday, to the point where things were looking smooth and well-oiled with him behind center as training camp came to a close, according to reporters on-scene for the practices

2. New England's Top 4 Draft Picks Show Promise

The Patriots' first four selections of the 2020 NFL Draft - Kyle Dugger, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, and Devin Asiasi - all showed up and impressed during training camp. Dugger was beyond impressive and was one of the more talented pieces of the defense day-in and day-out. Both Uche and Jennings also showed flashes of what they can do, both showing they can play a part in the shattered linebacker core from last year. Along with that, Asiasi showed solid chemistry with his new, presumed starting quarterback, Newton. It was said in a training camp battles article that Asiasi's college usage looked very similar to that of former Newton security-blanket, Greg Olsen. One can only speculate that this could have contributed to the quick connection between Asiasi and his quarterback.

3. Justin Rohrwasser Will Not Be Patriots' Kicker This Year

While the former paragraph went on about the early successes of several draft picks this offseason, this one cannot boast the same for another rookie. Justin Rohrwasser, the rookie kicker out of Marshall, really struggled during training camp.

It will be interesting to see what happens to Rohrwasser, as Nick Folk was brought in to compete with the rookie. From there, Folk kicked Rohrwasser out of a starting gig, leaving questions to where Rohrwasser will go from here. Will he be waived and reverted back to the practice squad? Will he be a candidate for the ever so contagious "Foxboro Flu"? Will the Patriots really carry two kickers? It will be interesting to see how that position unfolds after an unfortunate training camp display by the rookie.

4. The Running Back Room Still Bares Watching

There's a lot that still needs to be hashed out in New England's backfield. Since Sony Michel was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list at the beginning of camp, second-year back Damien Harris took advantage of his opportunities and shined during training camp. Before, many anticipated Michel would regain his starting role once he return from the active/PUP list, however, Harris now muddies the waters as he looked like the best back in camp, even once Michel returned.

Another looming question in this backfield is the presence of Lamar Miller, who was present at Monday's practice, which indicates he will be activated from the active/PUP list. Where he fits into the equation is also another storyline with this group. With Michel, Harris, Rex Burkhead, J.J. Taylor and James White all in the picture and hungry for carries, it will be interesting to see what the team does with the bunch.

The running back depth chart could be comprised in so many different ways and orders, which is a very good problem to have if you're the Patriots. The way in which New England finds ways to get everyone the ball will certainly be interesting this season.

5. Derek Rivers and Deatrich Wise Show Promise at Opportune Times

While Rivers nor Wise were necessarily the headliners of camp, they both impressed and stepped up at a time in which they had to. With so many questions now circulating around the Patriots' front seven due to a lot of turnover this offseason, the pair of 2017 draft picks have stepped up to the plate and can potentially become big parts of New England's re-designed front seven this season.

Wise continues to develop as a pass-rusher off the edge. Rivers impressed in what was really his last opportunity to do so. With all that being said, with the Patriots in need of guys to step up at those spots, even slightly productive seasons from both would be a step in the right direction, and a big boost to the New England defense. Fans should keep their fingers crossed that this pair can finally step up and be bigger pieces to the team.

6. Jermaine Eluemunor in Line to be Starting Right Tackle

Before the start of camp it was anticipated that second-year offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste would be able to jump right into Marcus Cannon's vacant spot and take over the starting right tackle job. However, it was realized shortly after camp began that this would not be the case, as Cajuste is still rather raw and a work in progress.

Instead, Jermaine Eluemunor, normally thought of as a guard, someone who was a candidate to replace Joe Thuney had he left this offseason, is now switching over to tackle and looking like the best man for the job.

With an apparent added focus on conditioning this offseason, Eluemunor has become a stronger, more talented blocker. He is someone who can really add value in the run game and has several strong wins on his resume against strong pass-rushers in one-on-ones in camp.

While the starters are yet to be announced, with the other candidates really failing to impress, Eluemunor looks like the man at that spot.

7. Joejuan Williams Spends Time With Safeties; Switch Could be Beneficial

Williams spent a good chunk of time with the safeties this training camp, going to all the safety meetings as well. He has displayed much more promise at that spot than at cornerback.

A lot of speculation exists as to whether Williams can be the guy to take on Patrick Chung's role of generally covering tight ends one-on-one. With Williams' length and strong man-coverage skills, the possibility exists for him to be called in for certain situations in which the Patriots need to blanket a tight end and take him out of the game.

8. Julian Edelman's Isn't a Concern, But It's Worth Monitoring

Edelman had a good camp and appeared to create a strong connection with his new, presumed starting quarterback. However, something to keep an eye on is potential lingering injury issues for Edelman.

Edelman obviously really struggled with lingering injuries through almost all of last season. He decided to play through those injuries, as the team really relied on him heavily to move the chains. In training camp this year he was limited at times, and when asked about his health seemed to dodge the questions a bit.

So while there is no reason for concern about Edelman's health, it is something to keep an eye on, as once again, the team will heavily rely on the now 34-year-old receiver. His health is something that is critical to the success of the offense.

9. Gunner Olszewski Making It Hard to Keep Jakobi Meyers Around

While Meyers has been limited this camp, Olszewski has been one of the storylines. Olszewski has been doing everything possible to make this team, as he was initially cast aside by many as a player who probably wouldn't make the final 53. Now, the way he performed in camp, potentially being the most impressive receiver there, he seems almost a lock to squeeze onto the active roster.

The spot that Olszewski is taking was presumed to be Meyers' spot, as the Patriots really cannot afford to carry more than six receivers this season, which includes special-teamer Matthew Slater.

Hopefully New England can find a way to sneak Meyers onto the practice squad without another team swooping in and stealing him through waivers.

10. J.C Jackson One of, If Not the Best Player at Patriots Camp

There are some teams that have a valid argument for the best cornerback duo in the league, however, in the end, none trump the duo of Jackson and Stephon Gilmore. In fact, there is an argument to be made that he was the most impressive cornerback in Patriots camp, which is an encouraging sign going into the season.

Jackson continues to improve even further, and as he enters a contract year it would not be surprising if the Patriots have now started negotiating a new contract with the young star as he comes off an impressive camp.