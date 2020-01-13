Top 10 Plays of the Patriots' 2019 Season

Despite being knocked out in the Wild-Card round of the playoffs, the New England Patriots had plenty to hold their heads high for in the 2019 season. Starting off the regular season 8-0 and on a historic pace defensively, the Patriots had their fair share of big plays on both sides of the ball.

Let's take a look at the top 10 plays of the 2019 season for New England and relflect on some of the greatness that took place for the 13-3 team.

10. Stephon Gilmore diving interception versus Amari Cooper in coverage

This play perfectly sums up the day that both Stephon Gilmore and Amari Cooper had. Gilmore did not allow a completion to Cooper all day long. Cooper failed to show up in the final box score. In fact, with this interception, Gilmore caught more passes from Dak Prescott than Cooper did that day.

9. Tom Brady throws a rainbow-pass to Julian Edelman, who lays out to grab it

The connection that Tom Brady and Julian Edelman have with each other is special. That connection is on display right here. Brady airs it out, down the field for Edelman, and he makes a spectacular grab. Gutsy catch by a guy who we just learned was playing this game with a partial tear in his ribs.

8. Stephon Gilmore makes Andy Dalton pay by taking one to the house

Gilmore made his second pick in this game count big time. He demonstrates phenomenal anticipation on this play to jump the route and make a house call. After this score, the Bengals were pretty much finished and the interceptions continued to rain in.

7. Julian Edelman throws a touchdown pass to Philip Dorsett

Everyone loves Edelman touchdown passes. His famed touchdown pass to Danny Amendola in the Divisional round will forever be remembered. He added to his career touchdown total here and kept his streak of a perfect 158.3 passer rating going.

6. Jonathan Jones chases Nick Chubb down and forces a fumble

This chase down by Jones flipped the script entirely. The Browns were about to be down inside the ten in this 10-0 game. Instead, Jones gave the Patriots' offense the ball back and, in result, put the Browns in an even bigger hole.

5. N'Keal Harry hauls in his first career touchdown

This was a special grab by Harry, who at the time was playing in just his second career game. After this catch, he had many wondering if he could solve the redzone woes this New England team was facing. While he could not this year, we can only hope with a healthy training camp that he can contribute in that department next year.

4. Jamie Collins adds to a blowout in Miami

Jamie Collins Sr. scoops this dropped ball up and takes it to the house in an absolute beatdown of the Dolphins in the second week of the season. Hard to imagine the score of this game with the late season Miami loss still fresh in our minds.

3. A linebacker touchdown: Elandon Roberts takes it the distance for his first career score

There was nothing to do but stand up and cheer when you saw Elandon Roberts running towards the end zone. It was an awesome sight to see a traditional linebacker lineup at fullback and score a 38-yard touchdown out of the flat.

2. Josh Gordon makes remarkable sideline grab on third and long

3rd and 22, and the Patriots air it out down the sideline. They pick up the first down in spectacular fashion. The body control by Josh Gordon here on this catch is next level. Beautiful connection from Brady to Gordon in a tough situation.

1. Matthew Slater scores his first career touchdown on blocked punt

It took a while for Matthew Slater to reach the end zone. However, his time finally came against the Bills this year. New England was so good on special teams this year, although, with Joe Judge now gone and Slater's future in question, we can only hope this is not Slater's last touchdown for the Patriots.