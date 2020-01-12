PatriotMaven
Report: Julian Edelman Dealing With Partially Torn Rib Cartilage Since Week 3

Devon Clements

New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, who reportedly dealt with a separated AC joint in his left shoulder and a knee injury during the 2019 season, also reportedly suffered a partially torn rib cartilage during the team's Week 3 game the New York Jets, according to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter. 

Here is what Schefter wrote Sunday afternoon:

"Edelman suffered a rib injury in September against the New York Jets and went to the locker room before halftime of that Week 3 game, grabbing his right rib area.

"Tests revealed the torn rib cartilage, an injury that would sideline many players, especially playing a position such as wide receiver. But Edelman managed the injury through practice and on Sundays, as tough as it was, not missing any time during the 2019 season."

Edelman, despite all the injuries he was dealing with, managed 100 receptions and a career-high 1,117 yards this season. His gutsy season-long performance helped the struggling Patriots offense as they tried to do just enough to outscore their opponents over the second half of the season. That run ended in the Wild-Card round of the playoffs, when New England lost to the Titans 20-13. 

This isn't the first headline Edelman has grabbed on Sunday. The 33-year-old receiver was arrested in Beverly Hills Saturday night and cited for misdemeanor vandalism after jumping on the hood of a Mercedes and damaging the vehicle. He will appear at the Airport Courthouse on April 13. 

