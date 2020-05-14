Patriots Focusing on More Than Football During Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every nation globally, with the United States currently taking the brunt of the virus. With so much uncertainty and a lack of supplies for those fighting to keep us safe, the New England Patriots organization has stepped up to provide resources to those in need.

To begin relief efforts, the Patriots team plane arrived on April 2 with 1.2 million N95 masks from China. The masks were not only sent to the healthcare workers in Massachusetts, but those working on the front lines in other heavily affected areas.

Governor Charlie Baker was there to welcome the plane, later tweeting that the “arrival of a major shipment of N95 masks on the Patriots' plane was a significant step in our work to get front-line workers the equipment they need," the governor said. “And it's an example of how collaboration and partnership can lead to real solutions during these challenging times."

Gillette Stadium is being used as a priority testing site for police officers, firefighters, EMS and PSAP personnel, and others who are critical to providing public safety functions in an effort to provide some relief for the hospitals and other medical facilities that under extreme duress. The stadium will be providing up to 200 drive-through tests, seven days a week, at no charge according to the information provided on the official team website.

The Patriots Foundation has also been working to deliver meals to veterans and others in the community. They have partnered with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation to provide Food4Vets. For this program, volunteers will be creating food packages that will be able to feed two people for a two week period. In total, 50,000 food packages will created which will give 1.4 million meals to military families throughout the New England region. On April 1, the organization donated $100,000 worth of food to local pantries and shelters. Frozen food that would have been used for events held at Gillette Stadium were given to shelters in Massachusetts and Rhode Island and some of those shelters plan on using the food to make take-out meals for those who are homeless.

Following the closure of schools in Massachusetts in March, Patriots owner Robert Kraft donated $250,000 to the Boston Resiliency Fund. His donation helped provide Chrome Book laptops for children that attended Boston public schools and did not have access to technology at home and therefore no way to learn at home.

More recently, Kraft joined the All In Challenge, announcing in a video two days ago that he would be putting his Super Bowl LI ring up for auction. The current bid for the ring - as of Wednesday, May 13 - is $1,025,000. The All In Challenge was created to provide food to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.