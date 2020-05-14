PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Patriots Focusing on More Than Football During Pandemic

Sarah Jacobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every nation globally, with the United States currently taking the brunt of the virus. With so much uncertainty and a lack of supplies for those fighting to keep us safe, the New England Patriots organization has stepped up to provide resources to those in need.

To begin relief efforts, the Patriots team plane arrived on April 2 with 1.2 million N95 masks from China. The masks were not only sent to the healthcare workers in Massachusetts, but those working on the front lines in other heavily affected areas.

Governor Charlie Baker was there to welcome the plane, later tweeting that the “arrival of a major shipment of N95 masks on the Patriots' plane was a significant step in our work to get front-line workers the equipment they need," the governor said. “And it's an example of how collaboration and partnership can lead to real solutions during these challenging times."

Gillette Stadium is being used as a priority testing site for police officers, firefighters, EMS and PSAP personnel, and others who are critical to providing public safety functions in an effort to provide some relief for the hospitals and other medical facilities that under extreme duress. The stadium will be providing up to 200 drive-through tests, seven days a week, at no charge according to the information provided on the official team website. 

The Patriots Foundation has also been working to deliver meals to veterans and others in the community. They have partnered with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation to provide Food4Vets. For this program, volunteers will be creating food packages that will be able to feed two people for a two week period. In total, 50,000 food packages will created which will give 1.4 million meals to military families throughout the New England region. On April 1, the organization donated $100,000 worth of food to local pantries and shelters. Frozen food that would have been used for events held at Gillette Stadium were given to shelters in Massachusetts and Rhode Island and some of those shelters plan on using the food to make take-out meals for those who are homeless.

Following the closure of schools in Massachusetts in March, Patriots owner Robert Kraft donated $250,000 to the Boston Resiliency Fund. His donation helped provide Chrome Book laptops for children that attended Boston public schools and did not have access to technology at home and therefore no way to learn at home.

More recently, Kraft joined the All In Challenge, announcing in a video two days ago that he would be putting his Super Bowl LI ring up for auction. The current bid for the ring - as of Wednesday, May 13 - is $1,025,000. The All In Challenge was created to provide food to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots’ Scouting Tree Resonates Throughout the NFL Landscape

If you thought Belichick's coaching tree was big, wait until you see how many executives have sprung from the scouting department of the Patriots.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

The Many Ways to Project How Jarrett Stidham Will Perform in 2020

The many ways to predict how 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham will perform as the Patriots' starting quarterback in 2020.

Chris Mitchell

Scouting report on Damiere Byrd states that he can be starting slot

Max McAuliffe

A Close Look At Guaranteed Money Given to Patriots' Undrafted Rookie Class

What does the guaranteed money tell us about the chances of this year's Patriots undrafted rookies making the 53-man roster?

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Devin McCourty No. 26 on PFF's Top 101 of the 2010s

At 32 years old, Devin McCourty is coming off of one of his best seasons to-date in the NFL.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Sean Riley

Sean Riley was signed by the Patriots following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: WR Mohamed Sanu Has Begun Rehabbing Post-Ankle Surgery

Mohamed Sanu enters the 2020 season at the age of 30.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots Must Create Cap Room to Sign 2020 Draft Pick Kyle Dugger

New England doesn't have enough money right now to sign their first draft pick from their 2020 draft class.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Video: Kyle Dugger breakdown

Max McAuliffe

by

Chris Mitchell

Someway, Somehow Antonio Brown Has Odds For Appearing in MNF Booth

They aren't strong odds, but he's still on Vegas' list.

Devon Clements