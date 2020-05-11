PatriotMaven
Patriots' Owner Robert Kraft Auctioning off Super Bowl LI Ring for All in Challenge

Devon Clements

Robert Kraft found a special way to raise money for a good cause. 

For the All in challenge, which is digital fundraiser with the goal of raising money for those who are in need of food, the New England Patriots' owner is auctioning off his Super Bowl LI ring. 

"What could I do that would be special? I've been thinking about it for weeks," Kraft said in a video posted by ESPN on social media. "I finally thought about our experience in Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. When with two and a half minutes left in the third period we were down 28-3 and had .4% chance to win. And we came back, and we won.

"And I thought about what is going on at this time and wanted to give something of extreme value in support of our health care workers. So I thought it would be good to give this ring, our fifth Super Bowl win, because it showed how we came back.

"We're the greatest country in the world, with the greatest people, who feel a sense of team and work together in the toughest times. So I want to give this ring to someone who will be worthy enough to bid it up, so we can get meals to all these people who are hurting badly at this time."

The bidding started on Sunday, with the opening bid set at $75,000. By Monday morning, the bidding had already reached $330,000. The auction is still open for another 10 days. 

