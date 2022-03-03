Alabama WR Slade Bolden Makes His Pitch for Mac Jones Reunion with Patriots

Former Alabama slot receiver Slade Bolden’s versatility and style of play might just make him an ideal fit in New England.

As the eyes of New England Patriots fans continue to be fixed on the top wide receivers in the upcoming NFL Draft, a potential low-risk, high-reward prospect made his case to play his pro football for the Pats in 2022.

Former Alabama slot receiver Slade Bolden may not have produced eye-pop popping statistics throughout his time with the Crimson Tide. His skill set may not have earned him the Draft cache possessed by his collegiate teammates However, his versatility and style of play might just make him an ideal fit in New England.

And, as the old saying goes… he also happens to know a guy.

Bolden’s former college roommate was none other than Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. The two apparently have a close connection and still keep in contact. In fact, Bolden even shared some amusing insight on his former Crimson Tide teammate.

“He’s a different guy, but in a good way,” Bolden said of Jones. “He’s fun, he’s goofy, he’s fun to be around. You all saw him at the Pro Bowl and how he was acting. That’s how he’s always been.”

Judging from Bolden’s remarks made to reporters present during Wednesday’s NFL Scouting Combine’s media session, it is a connection which Bolden seems interested in continuing this season in Foxboro. When the subject of the Patriots offense came up, Bolden elaborated on some of the similarities he sees with how he was utilized at Alabama and how New England’s offense worked during Julian Edelman’s career.

“Especially when [Julian] Edelman was there, kind of how they used him,” Bolden said of shared traits in the two offenses. “We use a lot of their plays.

“I always try to watch those [Patriots] games for sure,” he added.

Bolden also offered praise for Bill O’Brien, the former Patriots offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, now employed by Alabama in the same capacity. In addition to sharing his thoughts on O’Brien’s coaching style, he also spoke about his former OC’s methods of utilizing Wes Welker in the Pats’ offense during his tenure in New England. According to Bolden, he was deployed in the same fashion:

“It was basically kind of how they used me…if you need a good third-down play, a good third-down catch, or having that guy that’s been able to run an option route, or run the catch-tuck-turn type passes. “That’s the kind of guy Wes [Welker] was…catch the ball in the middle of the field, with no traffic. That’s kind of how I was used as well.”

Despite his connections and his similarities to some former Patriots, Bolden’s chances of joining New England will be based on his on-field prowess.

Last season, he compiled 42 receptions for 408 yards and three touchdowns for the Crimson Tide, while also rushing once when lining up in the quarterback spot. Bolden has also proven himself to be an effective weapon on special teams. He tallied 14 punt returns for 99 yards to go with five kickoff returns for a total of 67 yards. For his efforts, he was selected as one of the Alabama coaching staff’s special teams players of the week for the team’s contests against Southern Miss, Mississippi State, LSU and New Mexico State.

At his best, Bolden is a reliable slot target, capable of making the catch and gaining available yardage. He does possess some quickness, as well as the sure hands and toughness required to be effective when giving over the middle. However, Bolden has struggled a bit with achieving separation. As a result, he is not often targeted away from the line of scrimmage. Though he is unlikely to open the eyes of scouts with his speed or his catch radius, Bolden can be effective when working with an accurate passer like Jones.

Bolden, who caught his first collegiate touchdown pass from Jones during Alabama’s 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship win over Ohio State, again acknowledged his enthusiasm in once again playing with his former quarterback.

“Playing with Mac would be cool,” Bolden said. “He’s a good friend of mine. We have a good connection. It would be an easy transition for sure, but at the end of the day, whoever gives me an opportunity, I’ll be thankful.”

Still, he realizes that, at the end of the day, football is a business.

“I’ll play anywhere,” he told reporters on Wednesday. “It doesn’t matter to me. Just give me an opportunity and I’ll go take it.”

The NFL Draft will begin on April 28. While Bolden is currently projected as a fifth-round pick [at best], his resume seems quite Patriot-like. Whether it will be good enough to earn him a spot in Foxboro for the 2022 season will be determined within the coming weeks.