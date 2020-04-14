Bill Belichick vs. Technology: Jack of All Trades, Master of None

One of the biggest learning curves that NFL coaching staffs and scouting departments have had to deal with this offseason is in regards to technology. While some of it has been a regular part of their routines in the pre-draft process over the years, other parts have been forced into their laps this offseason because of the pandemic that has forced social distancing and travel restrictions on the citizens of the United States.

Younger coaches and scouts may have an easier time learning how to use programs like Zoom, FaceTime, or Skype. However, the process of learning those programs is a bit more difficult for the older folks who have never used them before. Take Bill Belichick for example; the Patriots head coach is as old school as they come when it comes to handling his NFL duties. He uses pencil and paper to take notes, he's visibly thrown his Microsoft tablet on the sideline during games and resorted to paper and binder, and he infamously coined the term "Snapface" back in 2015 while asking a reporter if he used that app on his phone, but instead morphed two app names together.

So when Belichick was seemingly forced to implement more technology into his day-to-day duties this offseason, it was a tall task for the 67-year-old head coach.

"I'd say master is probably not the right word, Dan, but I'm certainly better at it than I was four weeks ago," Belichick said when asked if he has mastered the technique of using the technology this offseason that he may not have been bothered with in past years. "I mean, I didn't know what half of this was. But, at least now I can do more than I did, let's put it that way. "So, I get a little better every day – learn a new button or learn a new thing to click on and see what trick that does. So, yeah, it's been very, very educational as a first floor, maybe even the basement – I've lived below the first floor. Yeah, it's been interesting to get educated on different technologies."

Belichick also made sure to give credit to Dan Famosi - the team's IT specialist - for helping him and some other members of the staff work with some of the technology.

"Just to be able to deal with so many people that are – some are very proficient at some of the things we're doing, and others, like myself, are remedial. And so putting things together on a lot of different levels for multiple groups and interactions that cross over different connections and needs and 'can we do this with this type of meeting and this kind of conversation and can we do something else' – you know, some are one-on-ones, some it's five people, 10 people, 20 people, and we're preparing for larger groups than that. So, there really are a lot of moving parts, and Dan's done a tremendous job for us and tried to pull a lot of things together and remotely help out people like me that need a lot of help."

It's been a learning experience for everyone involved in NFL-related activities this offseason, and that won't change in the near future. The NFL is set to have its first ever NFL Draft on April 23-25, where commissioner Roger Goodell is quite literally set to announce every teams draft pick from his basement. On top of that, the league announced that the "virtual period" of voluntary offseason programs will begin for clubs Monday, April 20, which involves meeting over phone calls/video calls. However, no on-field work can be done by teams until facilities are permitted to re-open.

While Belichick said during his conference call that him and his staff are prepared for the upcoming draft despite all the limitations this offseason, when the draft officially begins next week we will truly see if the Patriots - along with other NFL teams - can handle maneuvering around the draft board or communicating with their staff on a virtual landscape effectively enough to get the job done. There will be a mock draft done by the commissioner and all 32 teams prior to the actual draft to get a feel for how it will work. But things nevertheless could go haywire when adrenaline kicks in during the real thing.

Here's to Belichick having a strong internet connection and knowing how to work the phone lines on draft day.