NFL Releases Virtual Voluntary Offseason Program

The NFL released its protocol for the 2020 offseason program on Monday, including plans for the virtual period beginning on April 20.

No team is required to participate in the virtual period from April 20 to May 15, per the league's agreement with the NFLPA. Starting May 18, teams will then be able to transition to an "on-field format, depending on conditions." All offseason workout programs will end on June 26, regardless of format, per the NFL.

No teams will be allowed to begin on-field work until all 32 teams are given the green light by local health authorities, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Teams will reportedly be able to provide workout equipment such as kettlebells, resistance bands and Apple watches.

The NFL has continued with the 2020 league year despite the COVID-19 crisis, with the 2020 NFL Draft slated to be held on April 23. The NFL will be hosting a virtual draft with 58 of the top draft prospects, including reigning Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.