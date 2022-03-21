Big Move: Patriots, OL Trent Brown Reportedly Agree to Two-Year Deal

Brown’s return helps to fortify the Patriots offensive line for the upcoming season, following the loss of starters Ted Karras and Shaq Mason

There are big moves, and then there are BIG moves.

Despite having lost two starters just one week ago, the New England Patriots offensive line has been re-fortified by the re-signing of offensive lineman Trent Brown. As first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the 6-foot-8, 380-pound right tackle has agreed on a new two-year contract to keep him in New England.

Though he was courted by esever potential suitors, Brown has elected to continue his second tour of duty with the Patriots. During their 2018 Super Bowl championship season, Brown manned the left tackle position for the Pats, more than adequately protecting the blind side of quarterback Tom Brady.

After a brief, less-than-stellar stay with the Las Vegas Raiders, New England sent a fifth-round draft choice in 2022 to the ‘silver and black’ in exchange for Brown and a 2022 seventh-round selection back in March.

Despite his undeniable prowess when providing protection on the left, Brown was tasked with anchoring the right side in 2021. With the Patriots expected to boast of the deepest and most productive offensive lines in the NFL this season, Brown was seen as best-fitting the Patriots plans on the right side, with incumbent starter Isaish Wynn remaining at left tackle. Throughout training camp, the Pats used both Wynn and Michael Onwenu (guard) on the left, with Brown and Shaq Mason (guard) on the right as their primary starting unit.

Just seven snaps into New England’s 2021 season-opener (September 12) versus the Miami Dolphins, the Pro-Bowl tackle exited the game due to a calf strain. After spending the next few weeks as a game-day inactive, Brown was placed on injured reserve on October 9.

In Brown’s absence, the Patriots struggled to find both productivity and consistency along the offensive line. New England has started swing linemen Yasir Durant and Justin Herron, with both James Ferentz and Ted Karras playing reserve roles, as well. The performance of the line suffered as a result.

Brown made his return in Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns. In doing so, he reclaimed his starting spot at right tackle. Brown would play in nine 2021 regular season games, as well as New England’s playoff loss in Buffalo In total , he was on the field for a combined 553 out of 1,169 offensive snaps (47.3%) but rarely left the field when healthy.

When healthy, Brown is among the league’s top talents at offensive tackle. Upon Brown’s return, the line stabilized and provided rookie quarterback Mac Jones with greater protection than they had earlier in the season. Brown also was instrumental in increasing the Pats output in both ground yardage, and overall offensive yardage.

With Brown’s return now confirmed, the Patriots estimated depth chart on the offensive line now looks to be as follows:

Left tackle: Isaiah Wynn, Yodny Cajuste, Will Sherman

Left guard: James Ferentz, Drew Desjarlais

Center: David Andrews

Right guard: Michael Onwenu, Arlington Hambright

Right tackle: Trent Brown, Justin Herron, Yasir Durant

(Starter is indicated in BOLD font)

New England appears to be remaining active in their pursuit of help along the offensive line, as they are set to host former Buffalo Bills’ lineman Ryan Bates on a free agent visit, per multiple reports.