PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Tom Brady Says He Has 'More to Prove' After 2019 Season

Sarah Weisberg

In the weeks of swirling uncertainty about New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s future, one uncertainty can finally be put to rest: Brady’s retirement is still in the distant future. 

A post from his Instagram account on Wednesday ended with: “In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

As Brady walked off the field at Gillette Stadium for the last time during the season after an incredible upset by the Tennessee Titans on Wild-Card Weekend, speculation of the end of Brady’s career was on on the tip of every commentators tongue. However, posting "I know I still have more to prove" on his social media post insinuates that the future Hall of Fame quarterback has plenty of football left in him, which likely removes the notion that he may retire this offseason. 

Brady will become a free agent on Mar. 18, and the pull of other teams across the league to sign him will be strong given his historic resume. Patriots owner Robert Kraft isn’t blind to the decisions ahead for Brady and Belichick, the dynamic duo that’s lead New England to football glory. But Kraft hopes and prays that Brady will still call Gillette Stadium his home field during the 2020 season.

With more to prove and retirement effectively out of the crosshairs for now, we now know one of two things could happen: Brady stays a Patriot in 2020, or he will play elsewhere in the NFL. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Tom Brady Will 'Absolutely' Play in 2020

Devon Clements

It appears Tom Brady's time in the NFL will extend past the 2019 season, whether or not he loses on Wild-Card Weekend.

WATCH: Netflix Releases Trailer for Aaron Hernandez Docuseries

Devon Clements

Netflix's trailer for "Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez" has you itching for more.

Report: Giants Hire Joe Judge as Head Coach

Devon Clements

Special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge becomes the newest head coach of the New York Giants.

What Giants Fans Need to Know About Their New Head Coach: Joe Judge

Devon Clements

Here's a guide for Giants fans who want to know more about their new head coach, Joe Judge.

Report: 7 Players Sign Futures Contracts With Patriots

Devon Clements

The Patriots have locked up seven of their practice squad players by signing them to figures contracts for the 2020 season.

Robert Kraft: I 'Hope and Pray' We Fit Into Tom Brady's Plan

Devon Clements

Patriots owner Robert Kraft wants Tom Brady, who will be a free agent at the start of the new league year, to remain a Patriot in 2020.

Report: Josh McDaniels to Interview With Panthers on Tuesday

Devon Clements

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels will begin his head-coaching search with the Panthers on Tuesday.

Does Tom Brady Want More Say in Patriots' Football Operations?

Devon Clements

One ESPN reporter suggests that if the Patriots want Tom Brady to return next season, in some capacity they will have to give him more say in what happens in football operations.

Report: Josh McDaniels Set to Interview With Giants on Wednesday, Browns on Friday

Devon Clements

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will begin his head-coaching search in the Big Apple this week with the Giants, and will follow it up with the Browns and Panthers.

Report: Tom Brady Was Dealing With Foot Injury Suffered in December

Devon Clements

Tom Brady reportedly wasn't just dealing with an elbow injury during the 2019 season, he also suffered a foot injury at some point in December.