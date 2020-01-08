Tom Brady Says He Has 'More to Prove' After 2019 Season

In the weeks of swirling uncertainty about New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s future, one uncertainty can finally be put to rest: Brady’s retirement is still in the distant future.

A post from his Instagram account on Wednesday ended with: “In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

As Brady walked off the field at Gillette Stadium for the last time during the season after an incredible upset by the Tennessee Titans on Wild-Card Weekend, speculation of the end of Brady’s career was on on the tip of every commentators tongue. However, posting "I know I still have more to prove" on his social media post insinuates that the future Hall of Fame quarterback has plenty of football left in him, which likely removes the notion that he may retire this offseason.

Brady will become a free agent on Mar. 18, and the pull of other teams across the league to sign him will be strong given his historic resume. Patriots owner Robert Kraft isn’t blind to the decisions ahead for Brady and Belichick, the dynamic duo that’s lead New England to football glory. But Kraft hopes and prays that Brady will still call Gillette Stadium his home field during the 2020 season.

With more to prove and retirement effectively out of the crosshairs for now, we now know one of two things could happen: Brady stays a Patriot in 2020, or he will play elsewhere in the NFL.