Report: Julian Edelman Will Need Offseason Surgeries on Shoulder, Knee

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who was the recipient of the 2019 Ed Block Courage Award for his gutsy efforts during the 2019 season, will need to take some time away from football this offseason to go under a knife and repair some of his injuries that were suffered over the past few months.

According to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, the veteran receiver will require offseason surgery on his shoulder and knee. He will need to get a knee scope, along with surgery to repair the separated AC joint in his left shoulder, per Guregian.

Despite being banged-up for what felt like the entire season, Edelman finished the 2019 season with 100 catches and a career-high 1,117 receiving yards. He was the de-facto no. 1 option in the Patriots' offense and battled through injuries during the second half of the season to remain on the field and give New England some hope on the offensive side of the ball.

Edelman managed just 10 catches over the final three games of the regular season, accumulating just 107 yards over that same time span. In the Patriots' Wild-Card matchup against the Titans, he had just three catches for 30 yards. The injuries that will require surgery this offseason are likely the reason for his dip in production over the final month of football.

The 33-year-old wideout has made it clear that he intends to return for the 2020 season, which will be his 11th season in the NFL, so getting surgery and rehabbing back will be a key point of emphasis for the former Super Bowl MVP this spring.