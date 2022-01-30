For Patriots Fans, Football Without Tom Brady Will Take ‘A Lot of Getting Used To’

As conflicting reports continue to circulate regarding his future intentions, Tom Brady’s place among the top of the pantheon of NFL greats has been firmly established.

In 1984, the band Chicago scored a chart-climbing hit with the song, “Hard Habit to Break.” The ballad begins with the band’s then-lead singer Peter Cetera’s unique tenor voice introducing the listener to its first verse. He sings:

“I guess I thought you'd be here forever,

Another illusion I chose to create.

You don't know what you got until it's gone

And I found out a little too late…”

For fans of the New England Patriots, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and (if we are being honest) the NFL as a whole, these lyrics may be crypictically descriptive. After all, they relate to the roller coaster of emotions from a snow-filled weekend afternoon in mid-January. While the lines themselves are slightly melodramatic, the message behind them is relevant.

Tom Brady will be a ‘hard habit to break.’

While conflicting reports continue to circulate regarding his future intentions, Brady’s place among the top of the pantheon of NFL greats has been firmly established. Should this be the end of his illustrious career, Brady would finish with regular season totals of 11,317 pass attempts for 7,263 completions (64.2%), 84,520 passing yards, 624 touchdowns and 203 interceptions. And that’s just the regular season. Brady has also dominated the postseason, where he has compiled a record of 35-12, as well as a quarterback rating of 90.4. He completed 62.8% of his postseason passes for 13,049 yards, 86 passing touchdowns and 39 interceptions. Brady has won seven of the ten Super Bowls in which he has played, earning the big game’s MVP five times.

In short, Tom Brady has been synonymous with success…and whether you love him, envy him, or love to hate him, his presence will be missed by the NFL universe when he does leave the game.

For a brief moment on Saturday afternoon, NFL fans everywhere believed that moment had arrived.

As a near-record snowfall covered the region, New Englanders were gifted additional time to reflect on Brady’s legendary career. Despite being engulfed by a sea of envy in most of the country, he is still largely adored in New England; firmly entrenched among the immortal beloveds of New England sports. In fact, he might be the most admired sports figure in the history of a city that has been the home to such icons as Williams, Orr, Bird, and Russell. Visions of game-winning drives, improbable comebacks and championship parades are forever a part of the region’s generational memory bank. Prior to his taking the reins as the Patriots starting quarterback in 2001, New England knew little but defeat. Since that time, they have enjoyed unparalleled success. Though he may have temporarily taken his talents to Tampa Bay, Tom Brady will forever be a Patriot in the eyes of many.

Of course, not everyone will be sad to see Brady go. As incredulous as it may be, Brady is a villain in most other sections of the NFL universe. For them, Brady’s retirement will be welcomed with open arms. In fact, a select few who have especially suffered at the hands of Brady-led teams (western New York, perhaps?), will likely erupt into debaucherous, table-smashing delight. It would also make some envy-ridden members of the national (and local) media squeal with glee.

Much to the chagrin of his numerous detractors, Brady does not find his motivation in appeasing the unfounded opinions of media “talking heads.” Instead, he is perpetually motivated by the desire to win. This desire has served him well; reaching a level of rarefied air in securing seven Super Bowl championships, an accomplishment which no other NFL quarterback has ever enjoyed.

Along with his seven successful visits to the Super Bowl stage, Brady has also experienced his share of defeat. He is sure to still grimace at the bitter taste of a 41-33 loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. The devastating end to a perfect season in 2007 is one of which he rarely speaks, both publicly and privately. Lastly, his New England Patriots’ tenure ended at the hands of the Tennessee Titans, courtesy of his thrown pick-six to former teammate, safety Logan Ryan. The road to heartache can be just as likely traveled as that of victory. Tom Brady knows that better than anyone. He uses this difficult lesson to continue stoking the flames of his competitive fire. It is probably safe to say that it was this ‘fire’ which has driven him to remain on a football field for over two decades.

But, is that fire about to burn out?

Though Saturday afternoon’s reports may have been premature, they did remind us about the proximity to the conclusion of Tom Brady’s playing career. Some might argue that Brady would be wise to take an opportunity to ‘ride off into the sunset’ while playing at a high level. After all, the chance to retire while standing at the pinnacle of athletic success is a luxury to which very few athletes are afforded. Others will encourage his decision to walk away, citing the opportunity for others to chase the elusive ‘GOAT’ title; or at the very least, give their team a greater chance at a Super Bowl victory.

In the final analysis, only Tom Brady himself can make that decision, and rightfully so. After 22 years of on-field excellence, he has earned the right to exit the game he loves on his own terms. To be fair, Brady seems to be leaning in that direction. Last week, during an appearance on the "Let's Go" podcast with host Jim Gray, Brady seemed to express an acceptance of last Sunday’s 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams being his NFL swan song. For a player who has seldom been satisfied with his numerous achievements, Brady indicated that leading his team to a 24-point comeback (and near victory) might be a fitting end to his football journey.

Still, and perhaps most telling, Brady revealed that any decision on his future will be made with his family as his top priority.

“I said this a few years ago, it's what relationships are all about," Brady said on the podcast. "It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family. And I'm going to spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what's next."

I'll know when I know," Brady said during the podcast. "I think for all of us, you know, we can all decompress a bit. It's been six straight months of football. Every day consumed by day in and day out football. And I think now it's just some time to spend some time with my family and spend some time with my kids."

Whether Brady opts for one more year on the gridiron, or to begin the next chapter of his life, has apparently yet to be determined. Having now celebrated his 44th birthday, his career in football is nearing its end. Brady has enjoyed an unprecedented level of success and longevity in a sport that is not known for a long shelf-life. Physically, he continues to defy the odds; playing the game of football at an elite level well into his forties. Mentally, he might be stronger than ever. As he continuously proves the doubters wrong, it would not be smart to dismiss the notion that his success may continue beyond this season. After all, betting against Tom Brady is not exactly a profitable strategy. Simply ask his former coach Bill Belichick, who offered the following on Brady’s aspirations:

“Nothing Tom does surprises me…Tom does all things well…plays hard, takes care of himself. He’s talked about playing until 50…if there is anyone that can do it, it’s probably him.”

Whether he chooses to walk away at 44, 45 or 50 years of age, Tom Brady will do so as one of the rare figures who reached a status equal to the game which he played. His fans will miss him. His depreciators will cynically find fallacious ways to discredit his accomplishments. Whether they will admit it or not, they will miss having Brady to kick around on social media.

In New England, it will be a tough to imagine an NFL without its franchise’s favorite son. While Brady has not donned a Patriots uniform in two years, he was never truly gone from the region’s line of sight. Despite wearing unfamiliar shades of red, white and pewter, watching Brady lead his Buccaneer crew out of Tampa had an all-too familiar feel to it. Perhaps we just did not want to admit that there was always a bit of Brady fandom in every Patriots fan; even after his move to Florida.

However, one thing is certain. Everyone will miss having Tom Brady, either to cheer or jeer.

To bring it back full circle:

‘Being without Tom Brady will take a lot of getting used to…we should learn to live with it…even if we don't want to.’

When the end does come, whenever it may be, it will be a ‘hard habit to break.’