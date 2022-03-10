Future in Foxboro? — Predicting the Fate of the Patriots Pending Free Agents

As the start of the 2022 league year approaches, Patriot Maven breaks down the New England Patriots 18 soon-to-be free agents, and predicts the likelihood with which they will remain in Foxboro.

As “The Clash” once eloquently asked …“Should I Stay or Should I Go?

In less than one week, 18 members of the 2021 New England Patriots will be singing that same tune when it comes to their respective futures in Foxboro.

On Monday, March 14, the NFL’s legal tampering period (— insert laughter here —) will open, allowing free agents throughout the league to seek contractual agreements on the open market. For some, the days and weeks ahead will involve lavish spending. Others will take a more frugal approach.

Though the Patriots spent $234.9 million in cash spending in 2021, their investments will almost certainly be more conservative this offseason. According to PatsCap’s Miguel Benzan, the Patriots currently have $9,540,325 million in available cap space. While it is theoretically possible for the team’s financial brain trust to clear additional space in the coming days, New England is expected to seek modest deals, while retaining their pending free agents.

As the start of the new league year approaches, Patriot Maven breaks down the Pats soon-to-be free agents, along with their best guess [Yay, or Nay] as to the likelihood with which they will remain in Foxboro.

DEFENSE

J.C. Jackson — Cornerback

After a season in which the 26-year-old earned second-team All-Pro honors, as well as a Pro Bowl selection, the interest in Jackson is expected to be robust. He will have no shortage of suitors, or a lack of lucrative offers. However, his services will not come cheap. He is reportedly seeking a deal worth $20 million annually; a per-year average which would make him the highest-paid cornerback in football, tied with the Los Angeles Rams’ Jalen Ramsey. While neither the Patriots nor Jackson have closed the door on a potential agreement, the Patriots face a nearly insurmountable road to re-signing him. At present, New England is $9.5 million under the salary cap, far short of the financial capital they would need to enter a bidding war with other teams.

Future in Foxboro? — Nay

Devin McCourty, safety

In addition to being one of the most well-respected leaders in the Patriots locker room, McCourty has been both proficient and reliable on the football field. Since his rookie season in 2010, the 34-year-old has appeared in a combined 212 regular season and playoff games as a member of the Patriots. He has become a three-time Super Bowl champion, as well as being voted to two Pro Bowls, three All-Pro teams and the Patriots’ Team of the 2010s. Prior to the start of the 2021 season, McCourty was named a team captain for the eleventh time in his career. McCourty was once again a key component of the team’s success on defense in 2021. He served as a leader in the team’s defensive backfield, anchoring the team’s vaunted three-safety sets along with Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips. McCourty appeared in all 18 games (17 regular-season, one playoff), compiling 68 total tackles, ten passes defensed and three interceptions. Though he may be in the twilight of his career, McCourty and the Patriots are expected to find a path for his return to New England in 2022.

Future in Foxboro? — Yay

Ja’Whaun Bentley, linebacker

Bentley’s leadership and experience have made him a valuable piece to the Pats roster. Although he is at his best when deployed as an inside linebacker, the 25-year-old has exhibited exemplary communication skills and knowledge of the team’s package-specific roles. As a result, Bentley spent a great deal of time on the field for New England. In the process, he put together his best season as a pro. He finished the season with a career-high 109 tackles along with three forced fumbles and five quarterback hits. Despite the Pats’ need to infuse additional speed to their corps of linebackers, Bentley’s fit within the system should earn him a ticket back to New England in 2022.

Future in Foxboro? — Yay

Dont’a Hightower, linebacker

Following a one-year hiatus in 2020 [via COVID-19 opt-out], Hightower returned to reprise his role as a team leader and solid presence in the middle of New England’s defense. Despite some struggles throughout the season, Hightower showed that he is still capable of being an effective player in this league, finishing the season with 64 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Still, the 31-year-old may find himself on the opposite end of the Pats’ youth-and-speed movement heading into 2022. While a reunion certainly cannot be ruled out, Hightower seems a bit more likely to be continuing his football journey elsewhere in the upcoming season.

Future in Foxboro? — Nay

Jamie Collins, linebacker

Having returned for his third tour of duty with New England last October, the 32-year-old added a veteran presence to the linebackers room, while occasionally flashing some of his dynamic athleticism. Overall, Collins appeared in 10 games, logging 20 total tackles, three passes-defensed, one sack and one interception. Though he may be best-served by continuing his career in New England, the Pats will likely move on from him, in favor of providing greater opportunities for some of the younger linebackers currently on the roster.

Future in Foxboro? — Nay

Terez Hall, linebacker (restricted free agent)

Despite spending the entirety of 2021 on Reserve/PUP (Physically Unable to Perform), Hall has the capability of contributing to an NFL roster in 2022. When healthy, the Patriots have used Hall in a move linebacker role, as well as off-the-ball. As a result, he might be primed for a return to the Pats, on a modest deal, to be used as a rotational depth option at the inside linebacker position.

Future in Foxboro? — Yay

OFFENSE

Trent Brown, offensive tackle

When healthy, Brown is among the league’s top talents at offensive tackle. However, staying on the field has been a challenge for the 28-year-old. In his second tour of duty with New England, Brown played in nine games, missing a significant portion of the start of 2021 with a calf injury. During his recuperation, New England struggled to maintain continuity along its offensive line. The performance of the line suffered as a result. Upon Brown’s return, the line stabilized and provided rookie quarterback Mac Jones with greater protection than they had earlier in the season. While it is possible that teams may be willing to extend a substantial offer for his services, Brown is seemingly content to play his football in New England. As a result, look for him to be back with the Pats, at least for 2022.

Future in Foxboro? — Yay

Ted Karras, guard

Karras may have been one of the most underrated, yet valuable members of the Patriots roster in 2021. Amidst the struggles of fellow lineman Michael Onwenu, Karras stepped into the starting role at left tackle, providing both stability and stellar play on the field. By most accounts, the Patriots are quite interested in retaining Karras for 2022 and beyond. However, his versatility, coupled with a strong performance in 2021, have earned him several expected suitors in free agency. While New England may have a chance to reach an agreement with Karras in the offseason, multifaceted linemen of his kind are often at a premium during free agent negotiations. As such, he may be priced out of the Patriots range in the open market.

Future in Foxboro? — More Nay, than Yay

Brian Hoyer, quarterback

Hoyer served as the Patriots’ primary backup in 2021, serving as a mentor to starter Mac Jones. Though his best days on the field may be behind him, his tutelage of Jones gives him value in New England; especially in light of the team’s numerous offensive coaching changes.Hoyer has been outstanding when running the scout team. His experience and knowledge within the Patriots offensive system could prove to be invaluable during training camp. Should the Patriots choose to enter the 2022 season without rostering Hoyer, it is possible that he may remain with the team in a coaching or advisory role. However, no indication has been given that the 36-year-old is ready or willing to hang up his cleats just yet. Regardless, the Pats are expected to find a way to retain his services for at least another season.

Future in Foxboro? — Yay

James White, running back

After signing a one-year deal to return to the Patriots during the 2021 offseason, While had his season cut short after suffering a hip subluxation in the team’s Week Three loss to the New Orleans Saints. Prior to his injury, the Pats team captain had been one of their most reliable offensive players. White was actually the Patriots leading pass catcher in Week Two, catching six passes on six targets for 45 yards. He also ran five times for 20 yards and a touchdown. Most importantly, White had become a favorite target of quarterback Mac Jones. His dual-threat capabilities (both as a receiver, as well as a runner) proved difficult to replicate. The potential for White’s return to New England will largely be based on his health. However, if the two sides can agree on a low-risk deal, it would not be surprising to see James White back in Foxboro for one more go-round.

Future in Foxboro? — Yay

Brandon Bolden, running back

After losing James White for the season with a hip injury, running back Brandon Bolden performed quite well in the third-down role. Bolden set career highs in receptions and receiving yards . Through fourteen games, the 32-year-old compiled 226 rushing yards on 44 carries with one touchdown. He was also a veritable force in receiving out of the backfield, with 41 catches for 405 yards and two touchdowns. With Harris often deployed in early down packages, the Pats typically looked to Bolden on third down again by isolating him on the opposing team’s linebackers. As a result, his experience and versatility will be heavily relied upon by Jones, both on the ground and as a situational pass catcher. Following his stellar performance in 2021, Bolden should have suitors on the open market. However, his prowess at running back, as well as his expertise and experience on special teams should mean the Pats do their due diligence in trying to retain his services in 2022.

Future in Foxboro — Yay

Jakob Johnson, fullback (restricted free agent)

During his three years in New England, Johnson has proven himself as a valuable member of the Patriots’ offense, a superb blocker and a capable contributor on special teams. With the Patriots unlikely to significantly upgrade the position via free agency/draft, or provide tight end/h-back Dalton Keene with the opportunity to take on the role, expect Johnson to remain with the Patriots on a team-friendly deal.

Future in Foxboro? — Yay

Jakobi Meyers, wide receiver (restricted free agent)

Meyers was arguably the Patriots most reliable pass catcher in 2021, finishing the season with two touchdowns, but leading the team in both receptions (89) and yards (906). The Patriots are expected to offer a second-leve tender to Meyers before the start of free agency on March 16, with a projected cost of just under $4 million. As a result, Meyers would see a significant salary increase, while New England would retain his services, in hopes of working out a long-term extension heading into 2023.

Future in Foxboro? — Yay

Troy Fumagalli (restricted free agent)

Fumagalli signed with the Patriots as a free agent in May 2021, expected to provide depth to the positional grouping at tight end. Unfortunately, injuries have had quite the impact on his professional resume. The 26-year-old has only played in 19 career games with five starts and registered 14 receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns. He spent 2021 on injured reserve, and is expected to continue his football journey elsewhere in 2022.

Future in Foxboro? — Nay

SPECIAL TEAMS

Nick Folk, kicker

With reliable kickers at a premium on the open market, Folk may garner notably greater interest in 2022. The 37-year-old finished the season tied for first in the NFL in points scored, second in field goals made and sixth in field-goal percentage (92.3%). If Folk receives several lucrative offers on the open market, it would be understandable to provide his services to the highest bidder. However, New England is expected to do their due diligence in attempting to re-sign him for the upcoming season

Future in Foxboro? — Yay

Brandon King, special teams

King may truly be the Patriots’ comeback kid. After missing the entire 2019 and 2020 seasons with injuries, the Auburn product returned to the Pats’ special teams unit and played well. The 28-year-old appeared in 16 games, logging 10 special-teams tackles. Wit King’s contributions coming almost exclusively on special teams, his market is not expected to be robust. As a result, King will likely be retained by the Pats.

Future in Foxboro? — Yay

Gunner Olszewski, wide (restricted Free Agent)

Olszewski continued to be a prolific punt returner for the Patriots in 2021, gaining 309 yards on 26 returns. Though Olszewski is prolific as a return specialist, his productivity as a pass catcher has been limited to just two catches on three targets this season. In fact, during his three seasons with the Patriots, the 25-year-old has amassed only nine catches for 127 yards and one touchdown. Still, his value to New England is likely to be greater than that of other potentially-interested teams on the open market

Future in Foxboro? — Yay

Matthew Slater, special teams

Directly speaking, if Slater decides to play in 2022, it is nearly impossible to imagine him suiting up for anyone other than the Patriots. The 36-year-old just finished his 13th NFL season and was once again a special-teams Pro Bowler. Though his contributions on special teams are a huge help to the team, his status as a team captain and leader make him an invaluable member of the Patriots. With recent reports indicating that Slater is looking to return to the gridiron in 2022, expect he and the Patriots to reach an agreement for him to do so in the coming days.

Future in Foxboro? — Yay