Tender Moments: What Jakobi Meyers, Jakob Johnson Decisions Mean for the Patriots

With the official start of the new league year fast approaching, the New England Patriots are beginning to make their first notable roster moves for 2022.

On Sunday, just one day before the commencement of the legal tampering period, the Patriots placed a second-round restricted free agent tender on Jakobi Meyers, while declining to do so for fullback Jakob Johnson, as their agent Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Meyers Likely to Return

By placing the tender on Meyers, the Pats wideout will receive 3.986 million in pay for this upcoming season, if he plays on the one-year tender. In doing so, the 25-year-old is set to earn double the amount of the three-year, $1.75 million contract he signed as an undrafted rookie in 2019.

While other teams will still be able to sign him, Sunday’s action ensures Meyers will not leave Foxboro without compensation. If another club signs him to an offer sheet, the Patriots would receive a second-round draft pick, should they decide not to match it. According to Patriots’ salary cap expert, Miguel Benzan, any team submitting an offer sheet to Meyers must possess an available second round pick, defined as its own or better choice, in the 2022 Draft. Therefore, these teams currently without a 2nd round pick must obtain a better pick than theirs to submit an offer sheet. Benzan incentivized such teams as the Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The decision to tender Meyers at the second-round level had been expected. The North Carolina State product was arguably the Patriots most reliable pass catcher in 2021, finishing the season with two touchdowns, but leading the team in both receptions (89) and yards (906), including the playoffs. Should he return to New England, he will continue to be among the key contributors to the Pats offense.

Following the conclusion of the 2021 season, Meyers expressed his desire to “definitely” stay with the Patriots and continue working with quarterback Mac Jones. As a result, the two sides should be expected to work on a long-term deal, if Meyers signs the tender.

Johnson Hits the Open Market

Rosenhaus also revealed, on Sunday, that New England will not tender fullback Jakob Johnson. The decision does come as somewhat of a surprise, with the 27-year-old entering restricted free agency. Johnson played in every game over the past two seasons and was the only fullback on New England’s roster in 2021.

During his three years in New England, Johnson proved himself as a valuable member of the Patriots' offense, displaying superb blocking skills, as well as being a capable contributor on special teams.

While both sides apparently attempted to come together on an agreement, they found themselves at odds on its value. Johnson made $850,000 in base pay in 2021, meaning a low-tender for 2022 would have been $2.4 million. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, this was ‘a bit too big of a jump for New England’ for 2022. As a result, Johnson is set to become an unrestricted free agent, able to sign with any team of his choosing.

Despite the decision on Johnson primarily being a financial one, it also may indicate that the Patriots have a contingency plan at the fullback position.

Enter 2020 third-round draft selection Dalton Keene.

The 22-year-old was expected to use his time in camp during 2021 to work on improving his route running, while also taking some reps at the fullback position. However, Keene was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list prior to the start of training camp. In August, he was moved to injured reserve, after undergoing surgery to repair a meniscus injury.

Keene’s ability to move around the field allows him to line up as an H-back, a fullback, or as an option in the slot or the perimeter. During his time in college, he frequently demonstrated the skill to run with power after the catch. Johnson’s impending departure may give him the chance to compete for the fullback role. However, it should be noted that Keene has yet to become an offensive factor with the Patriots, and is still likely to face an uphill battle to earn a roster spot in 2022.

Teams may begin negotiating with external free agents at noon ET on Monday March 14, with NFL free agency officially opening at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 16.