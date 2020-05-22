Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI Ring Sold For $1.025 Million

One of the many ways in which New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has used his platform to provide to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic is by auctioning off his Super Bowl LI ring for the All In Challenge, which is digital fundraiser with the goal of raising money for those who are in need of food.

The opening bid for the ring was $33,000. The auction for the ring ended Thursday evening, and the winning bid was $1.025 million.

"What could I do that would be special? I've been thinking about it for weeks," Kraft said in a video posted by ESPN on social media when he first announced he would be auctioning off the ring. "I finally thought about our experience in Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. When with two and a half minutes left in the third period we were down 28-3 and had .4% chance to win. And we came back, and we won.

"And I thought about what is going on at this time and wanted to give something of extreme value in support of our health care workers. So I thought it would be good to give this ring, our fifth Super Bowl win, because it showed how we came back.

"We're the greatest country in the world, with the greatest people, who feel a sense of team and work together in the toughest times. So I want to give this ring to someone who will be worthy enough to bid it up, so we can get meals to all these people who are hurting badly at this time."