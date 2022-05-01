Skip to main content
'Don't Mess With Bill': Rams Coach Sean McVay Calls Belichick, Apologizes for 'Strange' Laugh at Patriots

It's not nice to make fun of Bill Belichick. And it's usually not smart, either.

Funny and raw as it might have been, the Los Angeles Rams chuckling openly at another team's draft decision is a violation of the unwritten laws of respect in the NFL.

It's also usually a bad idea to make fun of the ideas of Bill Belichick.

And Rams bosses Sean McVay and Les Snead know it.

When the New England Patriots drafted offensive lineman Cole Strange with the 29th overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night, during a live L.A. press conference, coach McVay and GM Snead were so stunned to see Strange drafted that early that they laughed about it, revealing that they studied him with the hope he might he available at No. 104 for the Rams.

The move - again, raw as it was - was classless.

Therefore, following the belly laughs - McVay who to his credit recognized it as mistake in that came across as insulting to Patriots boss Bill Belichick and to Strange as a player - called the two Patriots in question.

Explained Snead: “Because of how that video went viral in fun, that was the chemistry between us and us going through this process trying to evaluate, but I know Sean talked to Cole this morning. (And) did talk to coach Belichick, just to say, ‘Hey, there was nothing – we really like that player.’

"Sean was just jesting (at me) for, ‘Hey, why did we waste our time on him again?''

Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead speaks during Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

We've seen some Rams boosters suggesting that this was all harmless fun. There is also some sentiment that the Rams are at the top of the mountain as Super Bowl champs and have earned every last laugh.

But if it was "harmless''? And "OK''? And "their right''? Then why did McVay make the two calls?

“I wish that it wouldn’t have gotten misunderstood,” McVay said. “It was more of a reflection of, I was actually giving Les a hard time because when we started watching him, I think we both were in agreement, there’s no way he’d be there (at 104) because we like the player so much.''

That may not be the complete truth. But something else McVay said is.

"If there’s anybody that has more respect for coach Belichick and what he’s done than I do, I’d like to see them,'' McVay said. "I have tremendous respect for this profession and the players that play at this level and I would never want it to get misunderstood for Cole Strange or the Patriots organization that anything but respect for the player.

"That was my reaction and any misunderstanding was my fault for the way I probably communicated that.”

