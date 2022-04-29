WATCH: Rams’ Sean McVay Has Hilarious Reaction to Patriots 1st-Round Pick

It might seem like fun and games for the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams headed into the 2022 NFL Draft, but the focus is still on finding the best possible fit at pick No. 104 on Friday.

But still, even coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead seemed as relaxed as ever Thursday during their mid-draft presser. In a press conference that produced a handful of funny and goofy moments, especially from McVay, one stood out.

Les Snead (left) and Sean McVay With the first round winding down, McVay and Snead continued to answer questions before the New England Patriots’ selection of UT-Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange at No. 29 overall caught the head coach’s attention on the TV. Combined with a hilarious reaction, McVay gave fans some insight on who the Rams were considering on their draft board. Cole Strange gomocs.com “Strange just went,” McVay said with a giddy smile on his face. “How about that?! And we wasted our time watching him thinking he’d be at 104!” The Patriots and coach Bill Belichick, who defeated McVay and the Rams in Super Bowl LIII, are notorious for striking big in the draft on valuable players that most fans might be unaware of. The Rams could use some o-line help, and it seems like Strange was near the top of their board.

In fact, Strange’s first-round selection exceeded his pre-draft expectations. ESPN released a seven-round mock on April 11 and actually had the Rams selecting Strange at pick No. 104.

Snead also admitted that other GM’s around the league called the Rams for advice on how to handle draft night without a first-round pick. LA hasn’t selected in the first round since taking Jared Goff at No. 1 overall in 2016.

“If it’s not to late, rent a really, really, really cool house in the Hollywood Hills. Other than that, I don’t have any advice for you,” he joked.

Though a trade-up situation is unlikely, LA’s front office will need to be on its toes for the second round Friday. If things go as planned, it should be a long and tiring Friday night before the Rams make their first selection of 2022 with the second-to-last pick of the third round.

