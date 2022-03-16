Make that Man a Gunner? Patriots Decline Tender on Gunner Olszewski

The former All-Pro punt return specialist is headed for unrestricted free agency. However, his days in Foxboro may not yet be over.

Some NFL team is about to ‘make that man a Gunner.’

The New England Patriots have declined to place a restricted free agency tender on wide receiver/return specialist Gunner Olszewski, as first reported on Wednesday by ESPN’s Mike Reiss. As a result, the 25-year-old is headed for unrestricted free agency, with the league year having begun at 4:00pm ET on Wednesday, March 16. Olszewski is now free to sign with the team of his choosing.

Olszewski joined the Patriots in 2019 as an undrafted free agent. Having played cornerback at Division II Bemidji State, Olszewski receivers and returning punts in his first training camp. He would eventually become an All-Pro returner in 2020 after averaging 17.3 yards per punt return.

Once again serving as New England’s primary kick and punt returner in 2021, Olszewski continued to be productive in his role, gaining 309 yards on 26 returns. However, he saw a sharp decrease in his role on offense. He saw the field for only six percent of New England’s offensive snaps, as opposed to an average of 13 percent from his first two years in Foxboro. His productivity as a pass catcher was limited to just two catches for 31 yards on three targets in 2021. In fact, during his three seasons with the Patriots, he has amassed only nine catches for 127 yards and one touchdown.

Why it Makes Sense

While many may be surprised at New England’s complacency in letting a former All-Pro returner hit the open market, especially knowing the team’s high regard for specialists in the game’s third phase, the move does make financial sense. Tendering Olszewski was likely to be more costly then potentially re-signing him on the open market. The Pats had the option of using a first-round level tender [at a cost of $5.562 million] or second-round level tender [at a cost of $3.986 million.] Lastly, New England could have utilized an original-round tender which would have given them the right of first refusal. If a team did not sign Olszewski to an offer sheet, it would have cost New England $2.433 million.

As a result, New England is either content to let Olszewski walk in free agency, or is confident that he may re-sign with the team for less than the $2.43 million, which would have been guaranteed to him by the tender. Still, his value to New England is likely to be greater than that of other potentially-interested teams on the open market. According to Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal, both sides are respected to remain in content as Olzsewski gauges his value on the open market.

Should the Patriots pursue additional help at wide receiver through the 2022 NFL Draft, it may be wise for fans and media alike to keep an eye on several prospects with both punt return and kick return experience, especially of Olszewski remains unsigned come Draft day.