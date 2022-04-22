Patriots-Ex Asante Samuel Miffed by Hall-of-Fame Snub

When the New England Patriots revealed the three 2022 finalists for induction into to the team's Hall of Fame this week, former star cornerback Asante Samuel's name was absent.

But in the wake of the snub, Samuel has made sure his voice isn't being forgotten.

Mike Vrabel ... Logan Mankins ... Vince Wilfork ... Samuel?

Whether via Twitter or eye-popping interviews, few ex-Patriots are as bitter as Samuel about their time in Foxborough.

The former cornerback never seems to miss an opportunity to bash his former team. Specifically, Samuel loves to take aim at Bill Belichick. Somehow, Samuel thinks Belichick is a committee of one. (Which, come to think of it, isn't such an outlandish idea.)

Asante ranting on Twitter Cred: USA Today Images Not the easiest guy to get along with Asante Samuel

The enigmatic Samuel had an impressive career in New England on the field, but lost favor with the franchise with his frequent head-butting against Belichick. The coach once played receiver Troy Brown at cornerback over Samuel, and he responded later with a three-interception performance and a taunting of his own coach as he ran down the sideline.

When Belichick threatened to use the franchise tag ahead of him before the 2008 season, Samuel said he told the legendary coach, "I’m a f*ck this team up.”

Since their separation, Samuel has routinely levied criticism Belichick and New England’s way. In August 2021, Samuel raised eyebrows when he declared Belichick “just another coach” without Tom Brady.

Mike Vrabel UPI Photo/Matthew Healey Vince Wilfork Logan Mankins

The Patriots drafted Samuel in the fourth round of the 2003 NFL Draft out of Central Florida. He helped New England win back-to-back Super Bowls as a rookie and second-year player. Samuel led the NFL in interceptions in 2006 with 10. He made first-team All-Pro in 2007 when the Patriots finished the regular season a perfect 16-0 before losing in the Super Bowl to the New York Giants.

It doesn't appear that Samuel's math of great career + bad relationship is going to add up to the Patriots Hall of Fame.