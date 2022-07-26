Belichick on Patriots' QB Mac Jones: 'Dramatic Improvement'

While Kyler Murray apparently needs contractual, financial motivation to study his playbook, the New England Patriots are blessed with a self-starter.

Clauses in the Arizona Cardinals' quarterback's new contract mandate that Murray sufficient study film before games. Conversely, Pats' second-year quarterback Mac Jones arrived at training camp in Foxboro this week after a productive offseason that has even notoriously stoic coach Bill Belichick positively giddy.

"He's made tremendous strides. There's a dramatic improvement," Belichick said of Jones at his opening camp press conference Tuesday morning. "He did a great job last year, but he's starting from a much, much higher point this year from where he started last year. Everyone recognizes how well he prepares and how much further along he is than a year ago,"

For a legendary, understated grouch that regularly minimized Tom Brady's heroics as simply "doing his job", this qualifies as effusive praise of Jones.

“We’re a lot further ahead in the conversation,” Belichick said. “The plays that we talk about, Mac has already done before. We have a much better feel for what he can do … what his strengths are and how we can play into those. And, he knows his strengths too. He’s worked hard to get better, and we’ve identified areas of improvement, as well. We’re not there yet, but we’ll keep working at it.”

Jones made the Pro Bowl as a rookie after throwing for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns in leading the Pats to a playoff berth.

While much has been made of the departure of quarterback guru Josh McDaniels and New England's reluctance to name an official offensive coordinator, Jones put together a productive offseason in which he improved his body, worked on his throwing mechanics with Brady's passing coach and assumed a more aggressive leadership role.

A year ago Jones was competing with Cam Newton. Now, at least in terms of work ethic and preparation, he's surpassed Kyler Murray.