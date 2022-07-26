Belichick Clarifies Patriots Coaching Titles: 'I’m Responsible For Everything'

FOXBORO — With less than 24 hours remaining until the first practice of 2022 training camp, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reminded everyone that it is a new year, and a new beginning.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday morning, Belichick wiped clean all memories of 2021. Despite the high level of anticipation, stemming from their return to the postseason in 2021, New England will continue to take things one day at a time.

“It’s always good to get rolling,” Belichick said. “We’ll continue to install things that we didn't get to in the spring, but these next few days will be a ramp-up program … working out a few kinks and getting ready to compete.”

All players are expected to report to camp by the end of the day on Tuesday, with the team starting practices Wednesday morning. Belichick advised that the first few days of this season’s camp would more closely resemble spring practices (no-pads, little-to-no contact) as the team begins its preparation.

While the Patriots have seen their share of arrivals and departures (when it comes to both players and team personnel), there are still many familiar faces which will garner a great deal of attention in the coming days; one of which belongs to quarterback Mac Jones.

Intent on avoiding the dreaded ‘one-hit-wonder’ moniker, Jones adapted a stricter offseason workout regimen and healthier diet heading into his second season with the Pats. As a result, he has looked leaner and has impressed his teammates with his work ethic and leadership skills.

Accordingly, Jones has also taken the proper steps not only to increase his velocity, but also to build upon his accuracy in various spots on the field. Those preparations involved collaborating with renowned quarterback guru Tom House.

Belichick acknowledged that there has seen “dramatic improvement” in Jones’ preparations, whether it be in his physical conditioning, throwing mechanics or understanding of opposing defenses. Still, he credits his quarterback’s experience as an equally significant factor in his developing into a complete player at the pro level.

“We’re a lot further ahead in the conversation,” Belichick said of working with Jones, thus far. “The plays that we talk about, Mac has already done before. We have a much better feel for what he can do … what his strengths are and how we can play into those. And, he knows his strengths too. He’s worked hard to get better, and we’ve identified areas of improvement, as well. We’re not there yet, but we’ll keep working at it.”

While it is still early to determine the camp’s pace in 2022, the competition among players is expected to commence quickly. Belichick added that the “clean slate” mentality is not just limited to players. The coaching staff also will have to prove themselves over the course of camp, while earning the trust and respect of the players.

This point is particularly relevant to the offensive coaching staff. Not only is the team coping with the loss of long-time offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, but also attempting to clarify some blurred lines surrounding the play calling duties on offense. Those responsibilities are expected to fall upon offensive line coach Matt Patricia and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge. Each of the offensive assistants has a limited resume in that capacity.

On Tuesday, Belichick attempted to quell the waters a bit.

“I think Matt [Patricia] and Joe [Judge] are two outstanding coaches in every sense of the word," he said. "They are exceptional at the entire game. Glad we have both of them … they do a good job.”

When asked if his players would be notified on who would be calling offensive plays in 2022, Belichick made it clear that the buck stops at his desk:

“I’m the head coach. Ultimately, I’m responsible for everything … let’s leave it at that.”

As for heading into the season without a ‘named’ offensive or defensive coordinator, Belichick did not seem to be concerned; choosing instead to focus on teamwork.

"We're not really big on titles and all that," he said. "It's important we work together and create a good final product."

At the end of the day training camp is, was and always will be a time for players and coaches to learn about each other. Whether it be the most wide-eyed of rookies, or the most seasoned of veterans, camp time is a fresh start. Belichick reiterated that point by saying:

“It’s a great opportunity to learn more and make improvements. Whether it is on physical development, technique, or understanding, we will work with our players to get them ready. We’re clearly not there yet, but the process starts tomorrow [July 27] and we’re looking forward to it.”

The Patriots are set to hit the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium at 9:30 a.m. for their first training camp practice of 2022.