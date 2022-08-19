Patriots vs. Panthers Preseason GAMEDAY: Preview, Odds, Fights?

The New England Patriots face the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 NFL preseason action from Gillette Stadium on Friday night. The 2022 Patriots squad looks a little different than last season, as New England tries to improve on a 10-7 campaign that culminated in an early postseason exit at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.

Bill Belichick implemented a unique, two play-caller system on the Patriots' offense during the 31-21 preseason loss to the New York Giants. With the departure of long-time offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders, New England is still in search of its primary play caller.

"We did a lot of things in this game that will be beneficial in the long run," Belichick said after the game. “Whether it was on the coaching staff, playing time, players that played and so forth. That's all part of the process.”

Tempers have flared in joint practices this week between the Patriots and Panthers. On Tuesday, three players were kicked out of practice in two separate sideline-clearing melees and then the two teams begin scrapping early and often Wednesday.

INJURY NOTE: The New England Patriots placed a pair of veteran cornerbacks, Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams, on injured reserve Tuesday.

WHO: New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers

ODDS: New England is a 2.5-point favorite vs. Carolina.

GAME TIME: Friday, August 19 2022 at 7 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA)

TV/RADIO: PATRIOTS PRESEASON NETWORK / WBZ, 98.5 FM THE SPORTS HUB

THE FINAL WORD: Receiver Nelson Agholor is focused on a bounce-back season with New England:

"We're still working to get better and working hard," Agholor said. "As players, we just have to go out there and make plays. I think I got comfortable with the system and it has put me in a position to play a little faster. My job is to run the routes that are called to the best of my ability."