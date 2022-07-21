Patriots Reveal Coaching Staff: New Titles for Patricia, Judge

FOXBORO — Since the departure of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, the identity of the New England Patriots offensive play-caller for 2022 has been the subject of much speculation.

New England’s offensive assistant coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, as well as tight ends coach Nick Caley have all been rumored to be in contention for accepting the duties for the upcoming season.

With training camp practices set to begin in less than one week, the Patriots officially announced their 2022 coaching staff Thursday. The Pats’ coaching roster included new titles for both Judge and Patricia.

Patricia is officially listed as the team’s offensive line coach, while Judge will coach quarterbacks. Patricia has also retained his 2021 title of Senior Football Advisor.

The team’s complete coaching staff is listed, as follows:

HEAD COACH: BILL BELICHICK

ASSISTANTS:

Cam Achord: Special Teams Coordinator

Brian Belichick: Safeties

Steve Belichick: Linebackers

V'Angelo Bentley: NFL Coaching Fellowship/Defense

Troy Brown: Wide Receivers/Kickoff Returners

Moses Cabrera: Head Strength and Conditioning

Nick Caley: Tight Ends

DeMarcus Covington: Defensive Line

Ross Douglas: Wide Receivers/NFL Coaching Fellowship

Joe Houston: Special Teams Assistant

Tyler Hughes: Offensive Assistant

Joe Judge: Offensive Assistant/Quarterbacks

Deron Mayo: Strength and Conditioning Assistant

Jerod Mayo: Linebackers

Matt Patricia: Senior Football Advisor/Offensive Line

Mike Pellegrino: Cornerbacks

Evan Rothstein: Offensive Assistant

Vinnie Sunseri: Running Backs

Billy Yates: Assistant Offensive Line

The Patriots haven't had a defensive coordinator, by title, since 2018. That coordinator is now their offensive line coach. New England also designated no official coordinators in 2010, so this isn't a first.

While Judge has worked closely with New England’s quarterbacks, Patricia has reportedly taken a more comprehensive role over the team’s offense throughout their offseason workout program. As a result, he has essentially become the front-runner for the job — though no official announcement on play-calling duties has been made.

Patricia began his coaching career with the Patriots as an offensive coaching assistant under Belichick in 2004, the same year the team won its third championship in Super Bowl XXXIX. In 2005, upon the departure of assistant offensive line/tight ends coach Jeff Davidson, Patricia was reassigned as the Patriots' assistant offensive line coach.

It should also be noted that Patricia also spent three seasons as the Lions’ head coach. While questioning his job performance is fair game, Patricia required familiarity with all aspects of his offense as well as his defense as the final say in Detroit's on-field operations.

While he may not be an offensive specialist, Patricia is not quite the novice, which he is being portrayed by both the local and national media narrative. His previous experience as a head coach, as well as a defensive coordinator, gives him unique insight to teach the fundamentals of all aspects of the game.

Despite his previous experience as New England’s special teams coordinator (2015-2019), and head coach of the New York Giants (2020-2021), Judge will hold a prominent offensive coaching staff position for the first time since 2019, when he coached the Pats’ wide receivers. Having played quarterback position in college at Mississippi State, Judge has the qualifications to bring valuable coaching insight in all areas of the offense, while possessing a strong knowledge of the system. As such, Judge’s experience should lend some stability to a young, potentially productive offense led by quarterback Mac Jones.

Conspicuous by his absence from the above list is long-time Patriots’ running backs coach Ivan Fears. Since January, Fears has been rumored to be calling it a career after 31 seasons as an NFL assistant coach. While a formal announcement has yet to be made by Fears, or the team, his non attendance of offseason on-field workouts and minicamp has likely confirmed his retirement. Vinnie Sunseri, who assisted Fears in 2021, looks to be the heir-apparent to coach the Pats rushers in 2022. His is the only name associated with the running backs among the current coaching staff.

For the fifth straight season, the Patriots will not name an official offensive or defensive coordinator. In addition to McDaniels’ departure, New England will also be without former coaches Carmen Bricillo (offensive line), Bo Hardegree (quarterbacks) Mick Lombardi (wide receivers), who joined the former Pats’ offensive coordinator in Las Vegas on the Raiders staff.

With all players required to report on, or before, July 26, the Patriots will conduct their first training session on July 27.