Can Patriots Mac Jones Reach Potential Without Josh McDaniels?

New England Patriots QB Mac Jones is ready to win in 2022, and believes the team’s coaching staff is more than capable of providing that opportunity.

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots offensive coaching staff has been the subject of much scrutiny since the departure of longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels earlier this offseason.

Along with a plethora of ex-Pats coaches, McDaniels also took a great deal of offensive wisdom and counsel to the Nevada desert, as he takes the helm of the Las Vegas Raiders as their new head coach.

However, has he taken the future hopes of Patriots’ quarterback Mac Jones along with him?

One prominent NFL analyst seems to think so — at least, based on his assessment of McDaniels’ likely replacements.

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky recently expressed his concern over the team moving forward with a ‘coordinator by committee' strategy, thus leaving Jones to be coached by Pats’ assistants Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.

“This is probably most concerning thing that I have in the whole NFL right now,” Orlovsky said of Jones’ progress on ESPN’s Get Up in April.“There are a lot of things incredibly important to a young quarterback or second-year quarterback, one of if not the most important is having the same voice in your eye on a consistent basis. That guy you’re talking football to on a daily basis to help your development.

“A guy that can sit there and tell you what’s really and what’s not, the feel of the game, the development and the growth. You look at some of the young quarterbacks who have really ascended in their second or third years, look at who they’ve had in their eye when it comes to consistency.”

“Mac Jones gets Matt Patricia, who is a failed defensive mind in the NFL and he gets Joe Judge, who is a failed special teams mind,” Orlovsky said. “That’s a massive, massive issue for me.”

Though both Patrica and Judge joined the staff with their share of questions, Orlovsky’s outrage regarding their possible impact on Jones’ development may be slightly melodramatic. After all, his recent quarterback rankings did not exactly paint an overly flattering picture of the Pats’ starter.

Still, it is important to note that Jones performed well at the team’s helm in his rookie season. He led all rookies with a 67.6 completion percentage and a 92.5 passer rating, while compiling 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns. He completed at least 70 percent of his attempts in nine of New England’s games and twice threw for 300-plus yards through the air. Overall, he shepherded the Pats to a 10-7 regular season record and a return to the playoffs following a one-year absence.

Not bad for a guy you win games ‘with.’

Of course, Jones had his struggles down the stretch. He was less accurate, made more rookie mistakes and had difficulty when defenses were able to adjust to take away his preferred routes and targets. Yet, New England’s second year signal caller has taken the proper steps to improve both physically and mentally. He not only sought out measures to increase his velocity, but also methods to build upon his accuracy in various spots on the field. Those preparations involved his confirmation of working with noted quarterback optimization expert Tom House, with whom Jones had been rumored to have collaborated this offseason.

Throughout New England’s offseason workout program, Jones wasted little time in demonstrating his progress. During last week’s mandatory minicamp practice sessions, he demonstrated accuracy, command and added strength on nearly all of his throws. Through it all, Jones is beginning to develop a solid working relationship with Judge, who is taking on the primary coaching duties at the quarterback position.

“I am working with Mac [Jones], along with some other people,” Judge told reporters during OTAs in May. “I work with all the [offensive] skill groups. I’d say all of us are working collectively as a coaching unit to work with the entire offense…in terms of who is coaching each position, you’ll see me with the quarterbacks.”

Contrary to popular belief, he does have the qualifications to be effective in this position.

Having played quarterback in college at Mississippi State, Judge has the qualifications to bring valuable coaching insight in all areas of the offense, while possessing a strong knowledge of the system. As such, Judge’s experience should lend some stability to a young, potentially productive offense led by Jones.

While it may be early to make any meaningful evaluations, especially in non-contact drills, the connection between Jones and Judge seems to be positively progressing. The Pats quarterback was also seen working with Patricia in the huddle, while Belichick was also a notable presence in overseeing the offense. In fact, the Pats head coach even snapped the ball to quarterback Mac Jones on a few occasions.

Thus far, Jones has been impressed with the Patriots coaching brain trust — even sans McDaniels.

“They’re all helping out and making things really easy for us, and teaching us what they know,” Jones said of the offensive coaching staff during minicamp. “It’s been really good to be able just to stand up in the meetings and talk through things with everybody. Everyone’s on the same page regardless of who’s talking or who’s saying what. We have a very good group of guys. It’s obviously always about the players, and having great coaches is obviously very beneficial too.”

Jones’ progress from last season, his working relationship with rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, and his synergy with Judge, will continue to be among the most monitored storylines heading into training camp.

Whether the Patriots win because of Jones, or merely with him in 2022 is still to be determined. At the end of the day, Jones is content to work with his coaches, but is also determined to keep his own counsel. Whether it be Judge, Patricia, Belichick, or fellow veteran Brian Hoyer, New England’s starter will only progress as far as his on-field performance.

His future success is not so much contingent upon the aforementioned outside factors, as it is within his own work ethic, confidence and consistency.

Quite frankly, Mac Jones wouldn’t have it any other way.