New Patriots CB Terrance Mitchell: ‘Best Feeling Ever’

Despite addressing needs at several key positions in the offseason, the fate of the New England Patriots' defense may continue to rest within their group of cornerbacks.

Traditionally, the Pats have employed a sound secondary. Whether it be on the outside, or in the slot, they pride themselves on fielding a corps of corners that is capable of playing intelligent, preventative football, while blending the ability to aggressively make plays.

However, in 2022, the team’s depth at cornerback might be tested in ways which it has not been in quite some time. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that their first external free agent signing was a cornerback.

For the first time since signing a one-year, $3 million deal with the Patriots in March, defensive back Terrance Mitchell met with members of the media via video conference on Thursday. Despite the small sample size of his experience with life in New England, the seven-year veteran appears to be quite happy in his new surroundings.

“It’s the best feeling ever, being here. For real,” Mitchell remarked. “Everybody here is cool. I just love all the teammates. It’s just a good vibe, good chemistry with everybody. It’s just beautiful. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Terrance Mitchell, Houston Texans Terrance Mitchell, Dallas Cowboys Terrance Mitchell, Cleveland Browns

Mitchell, a seven-year NFL veteran, joined the league as a seventh-round draft selection by the Dallas Cowboys in 2014. The former Oregon Duck has also spent time with the Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Throughout his career, Mitchell has appeared in 83 regular season games as well as four playoff contests. During that time, he has compiled 60 passes-defensed, nine forced fumbles and eight interceptions.

Mitchell spent the 2021 season as a member of the Houston Texans’ defensive backfield. The 29-year-old played 14 games in the Texans’ secondary, starting 13 of them as an outside cornerback. He allowed 45 receptions on 76 targets for 556 yards as well as five touchdowns and one interception. One of his three forced fumbles came against the Patriots in Week Five, as Mitchell was able to knock the ball from the grasp of running back Damien Harris during an attempted scoring drive.

Though he may have struggled in 2021. Mitchell should fit well into the Patriots secondary. Following the departure of Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson to the Los Angeles Chargers, New England has a clear need for enhancing its depth on the defensive perimeter. As primarily an outside corner, Mitchell will help to provide depth at the position.

Make no mistake about it…Mitchell is ready and willing to put in the work to re-ignite the fire in the Patriots secondary.

“As far as the on-field work, I love it,” he said on Thursday. “Everything just translates. We have great stuff here. I’m telling you, man…it’s all good. Everything, from all aspects, I’m just enjoying it. I feel like everything we do I can apply to everything I do, so it’s all good.”

When it comes to scheme fit, Mitchell should be able to play multiple roles for New England. During his time in Kansas City, he was used in a lot of one-deep man-coverage schemes. He built upon that experience when moving on to Cleveland, where he was effective in both aggressive man-based schemes (under then-defensive coordinator Gregg Williams) and pattern-match zone schemes under Steve Wilks, who succeeded Williams. In Houston, defensive coordinator Lovie Smith ran a Tampa 2-style zone defense, which provided him with much time on the field. In short, Mitchell is versatile enough to blend into multiple schemes, which the Patriots may employ depending on their personnel in the upcoming season.

"Just really from a scheme aspect of mentally learning different tools, what works, what doesn't work," said Mitchell of his potential fit with the Patriots. "Experience is key. Early on in my career when I used to talk about experience I didn't really quite understand it the way I do now. Just a lot of the experiences I've been going through the last two years are helping me grow to where I'm at now."

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images Jalen Mills Creator: Matt West | Credit: Boston Herald Malcolm Butler Jonathan Jones

Mitchell joins veterans Malcolm Butler, Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Shaun Wade, Joejuan Williams and Justin Bethel on the Patriots cornerback depth chart. The team also drafted Houston’s Marcus Jones and Arizona State’s Jack Jones, as well as signing Tarleton State’s Devin Hafford as an undrafted free agent.