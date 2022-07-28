Belichick on Patriots' Godchaux: "One of Best Defensive Lineman in League"

FOXBORO -- When asked about his decision to extend defensive lineman Davon Godchaux ahead of Day 2 of training camp, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was simple in his reasoning:

"He's one of the best defensive linemen in the league."

From a relatively tight-lipped coach like Belichick, these words have gravity.

Godchaux's extension with the Patriots following Day 1 of training camp comes on the heels of his prior two-year $16 million signing in 2021. His contract is for two years and $20.8 million, with a guaranteed $17.85 million. The decision to sign such an under-the-radar lineman for such a steep price drew eyebrows, but Belichick's words show how deliberate the decision was.

At 6-3, 310 pounds, the former Miami Dolphins defensive lineman provided a level of durability and versatility to the interior of the defensive line that was not present for the Patriots in 2020. The LSU product was a reliable presence in the Pats’ defensive front, playing in all 17 games and starting 16. During his 2021 campaign, he amassed 32 solo tackles (65 combined), five quarterback hits, five pressures and one forced fumble.

While Godchaux had some impressive games, he was a non-factor in many others. Though he was expected to assume the nose tackle position on a regular basis, the team continued to redefine his role throughout the season. As a result, the 26-year-old struggled to find consistency within New England’s defense.

With his extension keeping him in Foxboro for the foreseeable future, Godchaux seems poised to remain a key component of the Pats defensive line in the upcoming season — and he is putting in the necessary work to do so. He is at his best when playing more four-technique, while mixing in some five [technique] and some three, as well. In 2022, Godchaux will likely be called upon to take on the double team, providing the Pats linebackers and edge rushers the chance to keep opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable. This should allow the interior of the defensive line to competently defend opposing running games, while also allowing Godchaux the chance to showcase his versatility.