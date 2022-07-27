Patriots Sign DL Davon Godchaux To Contract Extension

FOXBORO — One of the most notable defensive difficulties encountered by the New England Patriots in recent years has been finding consistency to effectively stop the run.

In 2021, the Patriots ranked 22nd in rushing yards allowed and 25th in opposing yards per carry.

While New England’s irregularities with setting the edges are partly to blame, success [or lack thereof] when stifling the run typically begins in the interior of the defensive line.

In an attempt to combat their lack of presence in the middle of the defensive line, New England signed defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to a two-year, $16 million deal in the 2021 offseason.

Despite a 2022 season which included both ups and downs, the Patriots are apparently impressed enough with Godchaux’s performance to retain his services beyond this season.

Multiple outlets reported on Wednesday that Godchaux has signed a two-year extension worth $20.8 million with $17.85 million fully-guaranteed at signing. While the official details of the contract (beyond what has been reported) are still unknown, the move is expected to free some much-needed salary cap space for the team.

The news comes just hours after the Patriots officially kicked off training camp; holding their first practice on Wednesday morning.

At 6-3, 310 pounds, the former Miami Dolphins defensive lineman provided a level of durability and versatility to the interior of the defensive line that was not present for the Patriots in 2020. The LSU product was a reliable presence in the Pats’ defensive front, playing in all 17 games and starting 16. During his 2021 campaign, he amassed 32 solo tackles (65 combined), five quarterback hits, five pressures and one forced fumble.

While Godchaux had some impressive games, he was a non-factor in many others. Though he was expected to assume the nose tackle position on a regular basis, the team continued to redefine his role throughout the season. As a result, the 26-year-old struggled to find consistency within New England’s defense.

With his extension keeping him in Foxboro for the foreseeable future, Godchaux seems poised to remain a key component of the Pats defensive line in the upcoming season — and he is putting in the necessary work to do so. He is at his best when playing more four-technique, while mixing in some five [technique] and some three, as well. In 2022, Godchaux will likely be called upon to take on the double team, providing the Pats linebackers and edge rushers the chance to keep opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable. This should allow the interior of the defensive line to competently defend opposing running games, while also allowing Godchaux the chance to showcase his versatility.

The Patriots will return to the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday for their second training camp practice of 2022.