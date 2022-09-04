Patriots DE Receives Community Service Award

FOXBORO — When the New England Patriots selected defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. with the 131st overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, the former Arkansas Razorback believed that he had found an ideal football home.

Even before taking a snap in Foxboro, Wise was certain that his work ethic and football IQ would set him apart from his competition. He had the right attitude for success, and his physical skills translated very well into the Patriots defensive system. After five successful seasons in New England, Wise has become a mainstay on the Pats’ defense.

In addition to his stellar play on the field, Wise has also become a pillar of the community. His philanthropic efforts have made a difference in the New England area. Understandably, these are the accomplishments for which he is most proud.

Accordingly, Wise was presented with the 2022 New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award at the annual Patriots Premiere on the field at Gillette Stadium on Thursday.

The award, which recognizes outstanding commitment to community service, is named in honor of the late Ron Burton, the first player drafted by the team in the inaugural year of 1960. Burton was also a notable community leader, whose widespread charitable work was a model for how a Patriots player can make an impact off the field.

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, who presented Wise with the award on Thursday night, praised him for being an exemplary Patriot, with an unending willingness to help those in need.

“Deatrich has an infectious laugh, an engaging personality and a generous heart,” said Kraft. “Those are the characteristics our team sees every day and are the same qualities he shows when he is out in the community. Deatrich started the Wise Up & Co. Foundation with his brothers, Daniel and Solomon, to leverage their names off the field with the aim to have a positive impact in the community. Deatrich has been a pillar in the community by supporting organizations that share the same mission, to assist youth, fight hunger and celebrate individuality.”

During his time in New England, Wise has worked closely with Big Brothers, Big Sisters. He has been the primary organizer in both Thanksgiving and Christmas drives, designed to support those in need during the holidays. Additionally, Wise also hosts two signature events, including his annual Big Man Camp held to help aspiring offensive and defensive lineman develop their techniques, as well as their physical and psychological character. He also conducts an annual Block Party held in Mattapan, which celebrates organizations, creators and businesses in the community.

While his work, as well as that of his family, has a significant impact on so many throughout the New England area, Wise considers the opportunity to help others to be the greatest award which he can receive.

“It means a lot to me, honestly,” Wise Jr. told CBS News Boston on Thursday. “Not so much winning the award, but what I do in the community, what my family does in the community, and the lives that we touch. If you have the opportunity to change somebody’s life, inspire somebody, a mind or something, that’s all that matters.”

On the field, Wise has been comparatively valuable to the franchise. The 28-year-old has played in 78 regular season games [having started 27 of them] and has totaled 172 tackles, 17 sacks, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown. In addition, he has played in six postseason games with three starts, compiling 15 total tackles, and earning a championship ring with the Pats for their victory in Super Bowl LIII.

As he prepares to enter his sixth season in New England, Wise will once again lead the Patriots’ pass rush. The 6-5, 275-pound lineman has provided the Pats with the size and length to make him a dual contributor in both run and pass defense. New England signed him to a four-year, $22 million deal in the 2021 offseason, primarily as a result of his ability to align all over the Patriots’ defensive line. As a result, Wise figures prominently in the Pats’ plans at defensive end for the upcoming season … as well as in the community for many years to come.

Wise becomes the 20th Patriots player to receive the award, joining past recipients: Lawrence Guy (2021), David Andrews (2020), Kyle Van Noy (2019), Joe Cardona (2018), Jordan Richards (2017), Rob Gronkowski (2016), Nate Solder (2015), Devin McCourty (2014), Matthew Slater (2013), Zoltan Mesko (2012), Jerod Mayo (2011), Vince Wilfork (2010), Kevin Faulk (2009), Larry Izzo (2008), Ty Warren (2007), Jarvis Green (2006), Matt Light (2005), Troy Brown (2004) and Joe Andruzzi (2003).

