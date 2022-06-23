Patriots, Cowboys Linemen Team Up for 'Big' Cause

New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise, Jr, along with his brothers and a host of current and ex-NFL linemen, are set to host their fourth annual ‘Big Man Camp’ on Saturday in Lancaster, Texas

FOXBORO — New England Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise, Jr. is once again putting his philanthropic spirit to good use, with a little help from his friends and family.

Wise, along with his brothers Daniel (Washington Commanders defensive tackle) and Solomon (linebacker for the Philadelphia Stars the USFL) as well as a host of current and ex NFL linemen, are set to host their fourth annual ‘Big Man Camp’ on Saturday in Lancaster, Texas.

The camp offers both offensive and defensive line athletes from grades 7-12, the opportunity to develop their techniques, as well as their physical and psychological character. Players will have the opportunity to learn from the best football coaches and athletes in the NFL and college to help them take their game to the next level. Campers will also receive recruiting advice and college scholarship tips from National Recruiting Service (‘Playing for Envelopes’) and from pro players.

"There's a lot of camps for skill positions, but not as many for young linemen who want to work on their craft. Having this camp is my way of not only giving back but also providing an opportunity for kids to work on fundamentals and techniques in every aspect of the game," said Wise, who played at Hebron High School in Carrollton, Texas before becoming a standout at the University of Arkansas.

As he prepares to enter his sixth season in New England, Wise has become a mainstay in the Patriots pass rush. The 6-5, 275-pound lineman has provided the Pats with the size and length to make him a dual contributor in both run and pass defense. New England signed him to a four-year, $22 million deal in the 2021 offseason, primarily as a result of his ability to align all over the Patriots’ defensive line. As a result, Wise figures prominently in the Pats’ plans at defensive end for the upcoming season.

Wise will not be the only Patriot in attendance, as teammate and Pats linebacker Matthew Judon will serve as one of the camp pros. Judon was one of New England’s most prolific signings in the 2021 offseason. Since his arrival in Foxboro, the 29-year-old has routinely proven that he possesses the versatility and adaptability to have earned the spot as the team’s number one player on the edge. With 2022 fast approaching, Judon will once again be called upon to play a crucial role on New England’s defense.

Ex Pats offensive lineman LaAdrian Waddle will join Judon as a camp pro, as well. The Columbus, Texas native served as a reserve right tackle [and occasional starter] for New England from 2015-2018, earning two Super Bowl championships (Super Bowl LI, Super Bowl LIII) in the process. He has also spent time with the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions.

In addition to the camp’s New England flavor, Texas hospitality will be provided by several current and ex members of the Dallas Cowboys. Defensive end Dorance Armstrong is among the camp’s most notable pros. He will be joined by former Cowboys defensive ends Jason Hatcher and Shaun Smith, as well as ex Dallas offensive lineman Dustin Stanton.

Registration for the Wise Big Man Camp is free. Pre-registration is required. Any interested athletes may register online at www.wisebigmancamp.com or find additional info on Twitter by searching the hashtag #BIGMENNEEDLOVETOO.

Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM-2:00 PM

Location: Lancaster High School, Beverly D. Humphrey Tiger Stadium; 200 E. Wintergreen, Lancaster, TX 75146.