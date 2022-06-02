In Godchaux We Trust? DT Key to Patriots Run Defense in 2022

FOXBORO — One of the most notable defensive difficulties encountered by the New England Patriots in recent years has been finding consistency to effectively stop the run.

In 2021, the Patriots ranked 22nd in rushing yards allowed and 25th in opposing yards per carry.

While New England’s irregularities with setting the edge are partly to blame, success [or lack thereof] when stifling the run typically begins in the interior of the defensive line. In an attempt to combat its lack of presence in the middle of the defensive line, New England signed defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to a two-year, $16 million deal in the 2021 offseason.

At 6-3 and 310 pounds, the former Miami Dolphin provided a level of durability and versatility to the interior of the defensive line that was not present for the Patriots in 2020. The LSU product was a reliable presence in the Pats’ defensive front, playing in all 17 games and starting 16. He amassed 32 solo tackles (65 combined), five quarterback hits, five pressures and one forced fumble.

While Godchaux had some impressive games, he was a non-factor in many others. Though he was expected to assume the nose tackle position on a regular basis, the team continued to redefine his role throughout the season. As a result, the 26-year-old struggled to find consistency.

With the start of the 2022 season fast approaching, Godchaux is intent on improving his game. Part of that process begins with being present for the team’s offseason workout program. Godchaux was in attendance for the Pats’ first round of OTAs last week. Though he was conspicuous by his absence during Tuesday’s training session [which was open to the media], the stout defensive tackle was back in action on Wednesday at Gillette Stadium.

As he enters the final year of his contract, Godchaux seems poised to remain a key component of the Pats defensive line in the upcoming season — and he is putting in the necessary work to do so. He is at his best when playing more four-technique, while mixing in some five [technique] and some three, as well. In 2022, Godchaux will likely be called upon to take on the double team, providing the Pats linebackers and edge rushers the chance to keep opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable. This should allow the interior of the defensive line to competently defend opposing running games, while also allowing Godchaux the chance to showcase his versatility.

Should he be able to do so, New England will find itself much stronger in the middle of their defense in 2022.

Following one additional training session on Thursday, the Patriots will adjourn for a few days before returning to Foxboro for the start of mandatory minicamp from June 7-9.