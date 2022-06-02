Skip to main content

In Godchaux We Trust? DT Key to Patriots Run Defense in 2022

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux seeks to strengthen the middle of the New England Patriots defensive line in 2022.

FOXBORO — One of the most notable defensive difficulties encountered by the New England Patriots in recent years has been finding consistency to effectively stop the run.

In 2021, the Patriots ranked 22nd in rushing yards allowed and 25th in opposing yards per carry.

While New England’s irregularities with setting the edge are partly to blame, success [or lack thereof] when stifling the run typically begins in the interior of the defensive line. In an attempt to combat its lack of presence in the middle of the defensive line, New England signed defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to a two-year, $16 million deal in the 2021 offseason.

At 6-3 and 310 pounds, the former Miami Dolphin provided a level of durability and versatility to the interior of the defensive line that was not present for the Patriots in 2020. The LSU product was a reliable presence in the Pats’ defensive front, playing in all 17 games and starting 16. He amassed 32 solo tackles (65 combined), five quarterback hits, five pressures and one forced fumble.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While Godchaux had some impressive games, he was a non-factor in many others. Though he was expected to assume the nose tackle position on a regular basis, the team continued to redefine his role throughout the season. As a result, the 26-year-old struggled to find consistency.

With the start of the 2022 season fast approaching, Godchaux is intent on improving his game. Part of that process begins with being present for the team’s offseason workout program. Godchaux was in attendance for the Pats’ first round of OTAs last week. Though he was conspicuous by his absence during Tuesday’s training session [which was open to the media], the stout defensive tackle was back in action on Wednesday at Gillette Stadium.

As he enters the final year of his contract, Godchaux seems poised to remain a key component of the Pats defensive line in the upcoming season — and he is putting in the necessary work to do so. He is at his best when playing more four-technique, while mixing in some five [technique] and some three, as well. In 2022, Godchaux will likely be called upon to take on the double team, providing the Pats linebackers and edge rushers the chance to keep opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable. This should allow the interior of the defensive line to competently defend opposing running games, while also allowing Godchaux the chance to showcase his versatility.

Should he be able to do so, New England will find itself much stronger in the middle of their defense in 2022.

Following one additional training session on Thursday, the Patriots will adjourn for a few days before returning to Foxboro for the start of mandatory minicamp from June 7-9.

Donta-Hightower
News

Hightower High Road: Belichick Mum on Patriots Linebacker

By Kevin Tame, Jr.52 minutes ago
Patriots - Cole Strange OTAs
News

Strange Twist: Patriots Top Pick Impressing in OTAs

By Arnav Sharma2 hours ago
Patriots - Marion Barber
News

Cowboys Marion Barber - Who Made Greatest 2-Yard Run in NFL History Against Patriots - Dies at 38

By Richie Whitt4 hours ago
Patriots LB Matthew Judon
News

Patriots LBs in 2022: Matthew and Who?

By Richie Whitt22 hours ago
Akiem Hicks
News

Another Buc For Brady: Former Patriots DT Signs with Tampa Bay

By Jeremy Brener22 hours ago
566515F3-BDDF-4A49-82D7-B97FF2A0F4DC
News

Patriots OTAs Notebook: Belichick in Charge; Malcolm Motivated

By Mike D'Abate23 hours ago
stevenson Washington_Patriots_081221223504_Richins_4726-1600x900
News

Competition For Patriots No. 1 Running Back?

By Kevin Tame, Jr.Jun 1, 2022
madden cover
News

Madden 23 Memoriam: Video Game Releases Iconic Cover

By Richie WhittJun 1, 2022